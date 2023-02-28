Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Ireland defeated France recently in Dublin.
# Dates For Diary
Ireland to begin 2024 Six Nations with Friday night away trip in France
The fixture details have been released for next year’s tournament.
1 hour ago

IRELAND WILL BEGIN next year’s Six Nations with a Friday night away trip in France.

Andy Farrell’s team will travel to take on France on Friday 2 February, with the venue yet to be decided as the Stade de France in Paris is unavailable due to preparations for next summer’s Olympics.

Ireland will have home games after that on Sunday 11 February against Italy and Saturday 24 February against Wales.

An away game against England in Twickenham follows on Saturday 9 March, before Ireland’s campaign concludes with a home tie with Scotland on the final day on Saturday 16 March.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for the 2024 Six Nations tournament.

2024 Six Nations

Round 1

  • Friday 2 February – France v Ireland, 8pm.
  • Saturday 3 February – Italy v England, 2.15pm.
  • Saturday 3 February – Wales v Scotland, 4.45pm.

Round 2

  • Saturday 10 February – Scotland v France, 2.15pm.
  • Saturday 10 February – England v Wales, 4.45pm.
  • Sunday 11 February – Ireland v Italy, 3pm.

Round 3

  • Saturday 24 February – Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm. 
  • Saturday 24 February – Scotland v England, 4.45pm.
  • Sunday 25 February – France v Italy, 3pm.

Round 4

  • Saturday 9 March – Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm.
  • Saturday 9 March – England v Ireland, 4.45pm.
  • Sunday 10 March – Wales v France, 3pm.

Round 5

  • Saturday 16 March – Wales v Italy, 2.15pm.
  • Saturday 16 March – Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm.
  • Saturday 16 March -  France v England, 8pm.
