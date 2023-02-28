Ireland to begin 2024 Six Nations with Friday night away trip in France

IRELAND WILL BEGIN next year’s Six Nations with a Friday night away trip in France.

Andy Farrell’s team will travel to take on France on Friday 2 February, with the venue yet to be decided as the Stade de France in Paris is unavailable due to preparations for next summer’s Olympics.

Confirmation of the stadium for our game against France will follow shortly. Stade de France will not be used as they prepare for the Olympics. — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 28, 2023

Ireland will have home games after that on Sunday 11 February against Italy and Saturday 24 February against Wales.

An away game against England in Twickenham follows on Saturday 9 March, before Ireland’s campaign concludes with a home tie with Scotland on the final day on Saturday 16 March.

Here’s the full list of fixtures for the 2024 Six Nations tournament.

2024 Six Nations

Round 1

Friday 2 February – France v Ireland, 8pm.

Saturday 3 February – Italy v England, 2.15pm.

Saturday 3 February – Wales v Scotland, 4.45pm.

Round 2

Saturday 10 February – Scotland v France, 2.15pm.

Saturday 10 February – England v Wales, 4.45pm.

Sunday 11 February – Ireland v Italy, 3pm.

Round 3

Saturday 24 February – Ireland v Wales, 2.15pm.

Saturday 24 February – Scotland v England, 4.45pm.

Sunday 25 February – France v Italy, 3pm.

Round 4

Saturday 9 March – Italy v Scotland, 2.15pm.

Saturday 9 March – England v Ireland, 4.45pm.

Sunday 10 March – Wales v France, 3pm.

Round 5