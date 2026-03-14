Poll: Who will win the 2026 League of Ireland Women's Premier Division?

HAPPY NEW SEASON!

The League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division returns this afternoon, with Athlone Town chasing an historic three in a row. Since the league’s inception in 2011/12, no side has ever achieved the feat.

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The Midlanders beat Shelbourne 1-0 in the President’s Cup last week as the reigning league and cup double champions embark on their first full season under John Sullivan.

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Shels are among eight sides with new managers, with former Treaty United manager Sean Russell taking charge after a rare campaign without silverware.

Bohemians, who reached both the FAI Cup and All-Island Cup finals, also have a new face at the helm with ex-assistant Alan Murphy stepping up to fill the void left by Alban Hysa, while James O’Callaghan is leading the charge at Shamrock Rovers.

Athlone open their title defence away to Sligo Rovers at 5pm, with Peamount and Bohemians also going head-to-head at that time.

The TG4 cameras will be at Tolka Park for the 2.30pm opener as Shels host Treaty, while it’s DLR Waves v Galway United, Waterford v Wexford and Cork City v Shamrock Rovers at 3pm.

Another 22-round marathon on thrills, spills and drama awaits, but who do you think will be crowned domestic champions on 26 October?

Can Athlone do an unprecedented threepeat? Or will Shelbourne bounce back and make it three titles in six years? Could Galway, Bohs or Rovers reign supreme for the first time? Or might a traditional heavyweight return to the summit?

Vote in our poll, and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

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