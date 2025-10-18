23 goals in 13 games for Erling Haaland as Man City go top

ERLING HAALAND scored his 22nd and 23rd goals in all competitions for club and country this season, as Man City beat Everton 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.

The prolific Norway international scored two goals in five second-half minutes to inspire his side’s victory.

Premier League 3pm results:

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle

Burnley 2-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth

Man City 2-0 Everton

Sunderland 2-0 Wolves