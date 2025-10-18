More Stories
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring. Alamy Stock Photo
23 goals in 13 games for Erling Haaland as Man City go top

The Norway international has a prolific record in all competitions.
5.00pm, 18 Oct 2025
4

ERLING HAALAND scored his 22nd and 23rd goals in all competitions for club and country this season, as Man City beat Everton 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.

The prolific Norway international scored two goals in five second-half minutes to inspire his side’s victory.

More to follow

Premier League 3pm results:

Brighton 2-1 Newcastle

Burnley 2-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth

Man City 2-0 Everton

Sunderland 2-0 Wolves

