23 goals in 13 games for Erling Haaland as Man City go top
ERLING HAALAND scored his 22nd and 23rd goals in all competitions for club and country this season, as Man City beat Everton 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.
The prolific Norway international scored two goals in five second-half minutes to inspire his side’s victory.
More to follow
Premier League 3pm results:
Brighton 2-1 Newcastle
Burnley 2-0 Leeds
Crystal Palace 3-3 Bournemouth
Man City 2-0 Everton
Sunderland 2-0 Wolves
