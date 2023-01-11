Advertisement
Wednesday 11 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Emiliano Sala (file pic).
# long running saga
4 years on from his death, Cardiff pay first part of Sala transfer fee
The 28-year-old when the light aircraft carrying the striker came down in the English Channel.
1.3k
1
56 minutes ago

CARDIFF HAVE paid Nantes the first instalment of the transfer fee for Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane accident four years ago, the French club said on Wednesday.

Sala, 28, died when the light aircraft carrying the striker came down in the English Channel on the way to the Welsh capital on January 21, 2019, two days after signing for the then Premier League side.

The payment of around €6 million was made after Cardiff lost their appeal to sport’s highest court last year against paying the initial part of the €17 million transfer fee to Nantes.

The Bluebirds had tried to back out of paying the fee, claiming Sala’s transfer had not been finalised at the time of the crash which also killed the plane’s pilot, David Ibbotson.

World football’s governing body Fifa ordered Cardiff to pay up the first six million, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last August.

CAS rejected Cardiff’s appeal, finding that the transfer had been fully completed.

Cardiff, struggling two points above the relegation zone in England’s second-tier Championship, have been banned from signing players during the dispute with Nantes.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
