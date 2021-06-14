BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

43-year-old Buffon not the retiring type amid links with return to club where it all began

Reports in Italy suggest the veteran goalkeeper could join Parma.

By AFP Monday 14 Jun 2021, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,855 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5466637
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: Michele Nucci
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Image: Michele Nucci

GIANLUIGI BUFFON may have ended his near two-decade career at Juventus but retirement is the last thing on the mind of the Italian football colossus.

“I’m in the middle of important discussions which will ultimately lead me abroad to play as a first-team regular in the Champions League, or in Italy,” the 43-year-old said on Monday.

Reports in the Italian media suggest Buffon could well end up in Serie B, back at Parma, the club where he began his decorated career aged 17 in 1995.

“In any case it will be something I’m not going to regret,” Buffon told Mediaset television.

At Parma he won the precursor to the Europa League, the Uefa Cup, and the Italian Cup in 1999 before joining Juventus in 2001. Since then Buffon and Juve have been inseparable aside from a season-long spell at Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-19.

One of the stars of Italy’s 2006 World Cup triumph with a record 176 caps for his country, he also holds the Serie A record of the number of games played – 657.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He has also won 10 Serie a titles amongst his many honours, but the Champions League has eluded him, with Juve the losing finalists  in 2003, 2015 and 2017.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie