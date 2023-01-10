Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Gianluigi Buffon of Parma Calcio reacts during the Coppa Italia football match.
# like a fine wine
44-year-old Gianluigi Buffon returns as Inter edge Parma
It was a dramatic finish as Lautaro Martinez equalised with two minutes of normal time left.
1 hour ago

LAUTARO MARTINEZ equalised with two minutes of normal time left and Francesco Acerbi headed the winner deep into extra time as Inter Milan beat Parma 2-1 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup.

Cup holders Inter fell behind to their visitors from Serie B Parma.

Stanko Juric came on after 26 minutes to replace injured Dennis Man and smashed the opening goal from outside the penalty area after 38 minutes.

Inter were without a host of possible starters, including Romelu Lukaku, Marcelo Brozovic, Samir Handanovic and Nicolo Barella.

They failed to manage a strike on target in the first half to test 44-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was returning for Parma after a long injury.

Inter dominated possession in the second half but rarely threatened until World-Cup winner Martinez broke through and beat Buffon after 88 minutes.

In the 110th minute, Acerbi, a second-half substitute, headed home the rebound after Buffon had saved to put Inter in the last eight where they will face Atalanta or La Spezia.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
