5 changes for Munster team to face Edinburgh

MUNSTER HAVE made five changes for Friday’s clash with Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium (7.35pm, live on TG4 & Premier Sports).

Mike Haley and Antoine Frisch start in the backline while Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes will be part of the pack.

There are also two positional switches — Alex Nankivell will play at inside centre and Jack O’Donoghue moves from number 8 to blindside flanker.

Advertisement

O’Donoghue will become the 14th player to reach the 200-appearance landmark for the province. The 30-year-old is also the youngest player to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery and Peter O’Mahony remain unavailable for selection due to knocks.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash,

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Alex Nankivell

11. Shane Daly

10. Jack Crowley

9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Oli Jager

4. Fineen Wycherley

5. Tadhg Beirne (C)

6. Jack O’Donoghue

7. Alex Kendellen

8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke

17. Mark Donnelly

18. John Ryan

19. RG Snyman

20. Tom Ahern

21. Conor Murray

22. Rory Scannell

23. Brian Gleeson.