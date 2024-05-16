5 changes for Munster team to face Edinburgh

MUNSTER HAVE made five changes for Friday’s clash with Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium (7.35pm, live on TG4 & Premier Sports).
Mike Haley and Antoine Frisch start in the backline while Oli Jager, Fineen Wycherley and Gavin Coombes will be part of the pack.
There are also two positional switches — Alex Nankivell will play at inside centre and Jack O’Donoghue moves from number 8 to blindside flanker.
O’Donoghue will become the 14th player to reach the 200-appearance landmark for the province. The 30-year-old is also the youngest player to achieve that feat.
Meanwhile, Joey Carbery and Peter O’Mahony remain unavailable for selection due to knocks.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash,
13. Antoine Frisch
12. Alex Nankivell
11. Shane Daly
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Oli Jager
4. Fineen Wycherley
5. Tadhg Beirne (C)
6. Jack O’Donoghue
7. Alex Kendellen
8. Gavin Coombes.
Replacements:
16. Eoghan Clarke
17. Mark Donnelly
18. John Ryan
19. RG Snyman
20. Tom Ahern
21. Conor Murray
22. Rory Scannell
23. Brian Gleeson.