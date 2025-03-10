6 players who furthered their Lions credentials in the Six Nations

THIS MORNING IT was confirmed Andy Farrell will name his British & Irish Lions squad in London on 8 May, and while there is still plenty of time for some movers and shakers to play their way into Farrell’s thinking, his plans are surely falling into shape ahead of the final weekend of Six Nations action.

There was plenty for Farrell to digest across England’s defeat of Italy, Wales’ spirited comeback attempt against Scotland and Ireland’s disappointing loss at home to France.

Here, our rugby writers look at the Lions hopefuls who impressed across the round four games.

Maro Itoje – England

The England captain brought power in the tackle and carry against Italy, as well as a few flourishes of handling skill. He also called an English lineout that was precise in delivering possession.

Itoje is in good individual form and had some big moments in England’s wins over France and Scotland too. Of course, Itoje is also a contender to be Lions captain. He’s new to the role with England but appears to be growing into it. He steered Ellis Genge away from referee Andrew Brace at one stage and seems to be quite calm in the role. Murray Kinsella

Dafydd Jenkins – Wales

Jenkins is still probably an outside bet for the Lions, but the battling Welsh lock is pushing his way up the queue. He was central to the Welsh effort as they rallied back, before ultimately coming up short, against Scotland.

His workrate stands out, and the 22-year-old never let up in Murrayfield with 28 tackles, two turnovers and a big lineout steal in the first half, while also offering a solid option on the Welsh lineout ball. He’s been one of the more consistent performers in a Welsh team who remain winless in 16 Tests, and his leadership qualities might make him a valuable tourist for Farrell. Ciarán Kennedy

Dafydd Jenkins worked tirelessly for Wales. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Tom Jordan – Scotland

The Bristol-bound out-half would be a left-field selection but could fulfil a Ciarán Frawley-like role on a 6-2 bench, covering 10, 12 and 15. Saturday’s victory over Wales was Jordan’s most exciting game in Scotland colours, not only for his two tries. The Auckland-born back finally showed his full repertoire of skills, making some meaningful contributions in the air as well as with ball in hand.

Jordan distributed tidily as a second playmaker but also made comparable yardage to midfield partner Huw Jones (albeit off three more carries), had the same number of clean breaks as Jones (two), and beat five defenders which was third in the game only behind Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn. Gavan Casey

Taulupe Faletau – Wales

Class is permanent in the case of the Wales number eight. Already one of Welsh rugby’s greatest players ever, he continues to add to his reputation. 34-year-old Faletau looks as fit as he has been in some time, while his combination of power, skill, and intelligence make him a force.

Caelan Doris and Jack Conan will fancy their chances of taking up the Lions’ number eight slots but Faletau is another contender. In the days of some teams shifting flankers into the eight shirt, the Welshman is a thoroughbred and a joy to watch. MK

Hugo Keenan – Ireland

It was a difficult day for many of the Ireland squad against France, but Keenan worked tirelessly for his team was one of the few players who threatened to make something happen. As strong and solid in the air as ever, Keenan also managed to make a couple of sharp attacking interventions against that fierce French defence. Of Ireland’s five clean breaks, Keenan was responsible for two, while he beat five defenders across his 12 carries for a total of 100m, and added a well-judged 50/22.

Keenan was strong in the air against France. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

With Blair Kinghorn shining for Scotland, Keenan faces stiff competition for the Lions shirt but his consistency is keeping him right in the mix, and he did well across a game where some of his teammates maybe slipped in their own Lions race. CK

Max Llewellyn – Wales

Like the aforementioned Tom Jordan, Llewellyn would be a real bolter but the 26-year-old’s versatility in being able to cover both centre positions and, at a push, both wings, is not to be sniffed at. Llewellyn is one of the form midfielders in the Gallagher Premiership this season having scored seven tries for third-placed Gloucester, and he dotted down with the last play of Wales’ defeat to Scotland to cap a fine individual performance.

The 26-year-old stands at six-foot-six and weighs 105kg, giving him the dimensions of a heavyweight boxer. He packed a punch with his 10 carries against the Scots and while he’s an extremely different profile of centre to Ollie Lawrence, the flying Englishman’s injury may leave the door ajar for a player of Llewellyn’s distinct traits. GC