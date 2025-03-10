Lions squad announcement confirmed for 8 May

THE 2025 BRITISH & Irish Lions squad will be named on Thursday, 8 May.

Andy Farrell will reveal his selection in London, live in front of fans from indigo at The O2, in a little under two months’ time.

A ticket ballot for the event will open soon, as per a social media post from British & Irish Lions confirming the details of the squad announcement this morning.

Live in front of fans for the first time 🦁



Thursday, 8 May from @indigoatTheO2 🙌



A ticket ballot for the event will open soon 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/99Zl92r9Tq — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 10, 2025

The Lions tour Australia this summer. Farrell’s side are set to play Argentina at Aviva Stadium on 20 June before making the trip Down Under.

The first Test is on 19 July at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the second fixture on 26 July, with the final Test scheduled for Sydney’s Accor Stadium 2 August.

