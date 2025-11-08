6-try England claim ninth win in a row

England 38

Fiji 18

ENGLAND POSTED a ninth successive win as they ran in six tries to beat Fiji 38-18 at Twickenham on Saturday.

The game was in the balance when England led 21-18 early in the second half.

But, as was the case during England’s 25-7 Autumn Nations opening win over Australia at Twickenham last weekend, their bench had a decisive impact.

England ended a hard-fought first half with a narrow 14-13 lead thanks to tries from Luke Cowan-Dickie and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, both converted by Fin Smith.

Fiji scored tries through skipper Tevita Ikanivere and Caleb Muntz, neither of which were converted by Muntz, although the fly-half did land a penalty.

England added four more tries after the break through co-captain Ellis Genge and replacements Jamie George and Henry Arundell, with regular skipper Maro Itoje coming off the bench to wrap things up five minutes from time.

It took England just seven minutes to open the scoring when hooker Cowan-Dickie forced his way over following several close-range drives.

Fin Smith, preferred at fly-half instead of George Ford in one of several changes made by England coach Steve Borthwick, landed the conversion.

But it took Fiji, who won 30-22 on their last visit to Twickenham two years ago before suffering an agonising 30-24 World Cup quarter-final loss to England two months later in Marseille, just four minutes to hit back as Ikanivere dived over for a try following a close-range maul.

Muntz couldn’t convert, but he made amends in style to finish a fine move with a 23rd-minute try.

Josua Tuisova’s dynamic initial burst launched a Fiji attack which, a few phases later, ended with Muntz getting on the end of scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli’s chip-kick over the defence.

Muntz missed another conversion but did land a 27-metre penalty.

Fiji were reduced to 14 men in the 35th minute, when Selestino Ravutaumada was yellow-carded for taking out Feyi-Waboso in the air as his opposing wing jumped to catch a high ball.

England made their man advantage count when, following Fin Smith’s excellent cross-kick, Feyi-Waboso collected the ball on the bounce and beat two covering Fiji defenders for a 38th-minute try in the left corner.

Fin Smith converted, and England led by just a point at half-time.

But they extended their lead in the 49th minute.

England centre Ollie Lawrence burst clear to get to the brink of the Fiji try-line, and while scrum-half Alex Mitchell was denied, there was no stopping prop forward Genge.

Fiji, however, hit back when a quick give-and-go line-out move ended with Ikanivere scoring his second try, only for Muntz to miss yet another conversion.

Borthwick then sent on a raft of replacement forwards, including an all-new front row, before Fiji were reduced to 14 men again after Tuisova was yellow-carded.

But England did have another try just after the hour mark when replacement hooker George went over from a driving maul off a line-out.

Fin Smith missed his first conversion of the match, but England led by eight points at 26-18.

Fiji thought they had cut the deficit in a see-saw match yet again in the 63rd minute when Kuruvoli rounded off a fine team move only for his try to be disallowed for a knock-on before he grounded the ball over the line.

Arundell then demonstrated his searing pace, making up some 12 metres on the defence, as he chased down Marcus Smith’s kick ahead before Itoje, following a quick tap penalty, powered over from close range.

England face New Zealand, who edged out Scotland 25-17 at Murrayfield earlier Saturday, next weekend when Fiji play France.

