BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Friday 9 April 2021
Advertisement

A chance for Sligo Rovers to show that they're in for the long haul

After a promising start to the season, Liam Buckley’s side host champions Shamrock Rovers this weekend.

By Paul Dollery Friday 9 Apr 2021, 7:05 AM
56 minutes ago 306 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5404093
Sligo Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sligo Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger.
Sligo Rovers midfielder Greg Bolger.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE OUTLOOK APPEARS considerably brighter for Sligo Rovers than it was this time last year.

Four consecutive defeats left them enduring the undesirable reality of being the Premier Division’s bottom club for the duration of the five-month break that was caused by Covid-19.

Nevertheless, they go into tomorrow night’s meeting with champions Shamrock Rovers as joint leaders thanks to a very promising start to the 2021 season.

That Liam Buckley’s players were disappointed to begin the campaign with a draw against FAI Cup holders Dundalk was an indication of what this Sligo Rovers side feel they’re capable of.

They followed that up with away wins at Waterford and Longford Town, which have left them sharing the summit with Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic at this early juncture.

Such impressive form from the Bit o’ Red wasn’t entirely unexpected. They defied their pre-pandemic struggles by winning nine and drawing one of the 14 games played after the 2020 season restarted. Qualification for Europe was their reward.

The squad at Buckley’s disposal now looks formidable. There’s a blend of talented youngsters in John Mahon, Niall Morahan and Johnny Kenny, foreign imports such as Romeo Parkes, Ryan De Vries and Lewis Banks, and – in Greg Bolger, David Cawley and Garry Buckley – experienced campaigners who know what’s required to succeed at this level.

It’s still too early to accurately forecast what may be achievable for Sligo Rovers this season, but a positive result against the Hoops at the Showgrounds would certainly heighten their confidence as they hope to sustain a challenge at the top of the table.

Finn Harps will also aim to maintain their undefeated start tomorrow night at home to Waterford. St Pat’s will have the same objective for this evening’s visit of Derry City to Richmond Park.

A first win of the season will be the aim for both Dundalk and Bohemians tonight when they clash at Oriel Park. A meeting of the two newly-promoted clubs, Longford Town and Drogheda United, takes place tomorrow at Bishopsgate. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

FRIDAY

Premier Division

  • St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City – 5.45pm
  • Dundalk v Bohemians – 7.45pm

First Division

  • Cork City v Athlone Town – 7.45pm
  • Cabinteely v Galway United – 7.45pm
  • UCD v Bray Wanderers – 7.45pm
  • Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers – 7.45pm
  • Shelbourne v Wexford – 7.45pm

SATURDAY

Premier Division

  • Finn Harps v Waterford – 6pm
  • Longford Town v Drogheda United – 6pm
  • Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers – 6pm

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie