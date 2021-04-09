A chance for Sligo Rovers to show that they're in for the long haul

THE OUTLOOK APPEARS considerably brighter for Sligo Rovers than it was this time last year.

Four consecutive defeats left them enduring the undesirable reality of being the Premier Division’s bottom club for the duration of the five-month break that was caused by Covid-19.

Nevertheless, they go into tomorrow night’s meeting with champions Shamrock Rovers as joint leaders thanks to a very promising start to the 2021 season.

That Liam Buckley’s players were disappointed to begin the campaign with a draw against FAI Cup holders Dundalk was an indication of what this Sligo Rovers side feel they’re capable of.

They followed that up with away wins at Waterford and Longford Town, which have left them sharing the summit with Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic at this early juncture.

Such impressive form from the Bit o’ Red wasn’t entirely unexpected. They defied their pre-pandemic struggles by winning nine and drawing one of the 14 games played after the 2020 season restarted. Qualification for Europe was their reward.

The squad at Buckley’s disposal now looks formidable. There’s a blend of talented youngsters in John Mahon, Niall Morahan and Johnny Kenny, foreign imports such as Romeo Parkes, Ryan De Vries and Lewis Banks, and – in Greg Bolger, David Cawley and Garry Buckley – experienced campaigners who know what’s required to succeed at this level.

It’s still too early to accurately forecast what may be achievable for Sligo Rovers this season, but a positive result against the Hoops at the Showgrounds would certainly heighten their confidence as they hope to sustain a challenge at the top of the table.

Finn Harps will also aim to maintain their undefeated start tomorrow night at home to Waterford. St Pat’s will have the same objective for this evening’s visit of Derry City to Richmond Park.

A first win of the season will be the aim for both Dundalk and Bohemians tonight when they clash at Oriel Park. A meeting of the two newly-promoted clubs, Longford Town and Drogheda United, takes place tomorrow at Bishopsgate.

FRIDAY

Premier Division

St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City – 5.45pm

Dundalk v Bohemians – 7.45pm

First Division

Cork City v Athlone Town – 7.45pm

Cabinteely v Galway United – 7.45pm

UCD v Bray Wanderers – 7.45pm

Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers – 7.45pm

Shelbourne v Wexford – 7.45pm

SATURDAY

Premier Division