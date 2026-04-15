Rory McIlroy could win as many as 10 Masters titles, says Padraig Harrington

RORY McILROY HAS both the game and the mental strength needed to win up to 10 Masters titles, according to former Open champion Padraig Harrington.

McIlroy, 36, joined golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in successfully defending his title at Augusta National on Sunday.

Harrington won back-to-back Open titles from 2007 and also went on to claim the 2008 PGA Championship.

The 54-year-old Irishman – whose best finishes at Augusta were twice being in a tie for fifth place – sees no reason why McIlroy cannot go on to cement his place as a multiple Masters champion.

“As regards to Masters, Rory could win 10 of them at this stage, or five of them anyway,” said Harrington, speaking at a press conference ahead of the Senior PGA Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

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Rory McIlroy claimed a second Masters title with a one-stroke victory at Augusta (Ashley Landis/AP).

“He probably will still be competitive at 50 years of age around that golf course.

“For him, it was interesting that he won that one with his short game, which makes him even better a player.

“Over the years it is physicality to driving and the iron play. He has always been a superb chipper, but now it is with the putting and things like that.

“A very rounded game and a game that looks like it has a lot of longevity in it, so he is in a very nice place going forward, particularly at that tournament.

“It is amazing when you win one, that he has now got two and we are thinking that maybe two or three or five would be realistic around that golf course.”

McIlroy showed great mental strength to recover from seeing a six-shot second-round lead crumble away on Saturday, before successive birdies on his final run through Amen Corner put him back in control.

Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, has worked with the same sports psychologist as Rory McIlroy (Nick Potts/PA).

Harrington has worked with the same sports psychologist as McIlroy, Dr Bob Rotella, and was impressed with the Northern Irishman’s fortitude to secure another green jacket, finishing a stroke ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler.

“He showed some real good character there, psychology-wise he really won that tournament,” Harrington said.

“His mentality and how he went about things, that is a very strong showing for him.

“He obviously still has the physical side of the game, but to show that short game and the mental side of the game means he looks like he would be a very strong force for a while to come in the game.”