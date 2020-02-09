This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
First senior goal for Irish defender O'Shea helps extend West Brom's lead

Victory over Millwall has sent Slaven Bilic’s side four points clear at the top of the Championship.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,219 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4999549
Dara O'Shea celebrates after scoring for West Bromwich Albion against Millwall.
Image: Adam Davy
Dara O'Shea celebrates after scoring for West Bromwich Albion against Millwall.
Dara O'Shea celebrates after scoring for West Bromwich Albion against Millwall.
Image: Adam Davy

WEST BROMWICH ALBION have stretched their lead over Leeds United at the top of the Championship.

Republic of Ireland U21 defender Dara O’Shea scored his first senior goal in the Baggies’ 2-0 win at Millwall this afternoon.

Irish senior international Callum Robinson – who’s on loan from Sheffield United – also started in the win for Slaven Bilic’s side.

Leeds could have temporarily returned to the summit of the table by getting the better of Nottingham Forest yesterday.

However, a 2-0 win for Forest, coupled with today’s result at The Den, leaves Marcelo Bielsa’s side four points behind the leaders.

It was a particularly satisfying day for O’Shea, who helped his club to overcome a Millwall side that contained his Ireland U21 captain Jayson Molumby, as well as Irish senior internationals Shaun Williams and Aiden O’Brien.

Filip Krovinovic gave the visitors the upper hand just before the break, before O’Shea sealed the win by heading in West Brom’s second on 84 minutes.

The 20-year-old Dubliner, who was rewarded with a new three-and-a-half-year contract last month, has now made four consecutive starts for the Championship leaders.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

