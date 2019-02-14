This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork defender Aaron Barry seals loan move to Bohemians

The ex-Derry defender is in contention to play in Bohs’ season-opener against Finn Harps tomorrow night.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 3:32 PM
22 minutes ago 225 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4493880

CORK CITY DEFENDER Aaron Barry has joined Bohemians on loan until the summer. 

Barry is in contention to face Finn Harps in Bohs’ season-opener at Dalymount Park tomorrow night, with Keith Long hailing his addition. 

“Aaron is an experienced left-sided centre-back who I believe is a great fit for us at this time. 

“He is someone who will help our younger players adapt to what is a very tough league.”

Cork boss John Caulfield, meanwhile, told his club’s official website that the move makes sense for all parties. 

“Aaron came in last year and was involved in squad for every game, whether on the bench or starting.

He’s a great guy, trained really well and is great to have around the place. He obviously lost his place in the middle of last year, and he felt that he wasn’t going to be a regular and he needed game time.

“This move is good for Aaron, it’s good for Bohs and it’s good for us. Part of me wanted him to stay around but, from his point of view, he needs to be playing and we needed to make sure we looked after him the best way possible.”

26-year-old Barry joined Cork from Derry City last year, having spent four years with the Candystripes following a move back to Ireland from Sheffield United. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    HURLING
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    Watch Fitzgibbon Cup hurling semi-final live: Mary Immaculate v NUI Galway
    Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    After 1-4 on Saturday for Ballyhale, Cody hit 0-12 today as St Kieran's reached Leinster final
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie