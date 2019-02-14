Cork defender Aaron Barry seals loan move to Bohemians

CORK CITY DEFENDER Aaron Barry has joined Bohemians on loan until the summer.

Barry is in contention to face Finn Harps in Bohs’ season-opener at Dalymount Park tomorrow night, with Keith Long hailing his addition.

“Aaron is an experienced left-sided centre-back who I believe is a great fit for us at this time.

“He is someone who will help our younger players adapt to what is a very tough league.”

The centre-back, 26, joined the Leesiders in November 2017 after spending four seasons impressing for Derry City. pic.twitter.com/8SpYGdO0nY — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) February 14, 2019

Cork boss John Caulfield, meanwhile, told his club’s official website that the move makes sense for all parties.

“Aaron came in last year and was involved in squad for every game, whether on the bench or starting.

He’s a great guy, trained really well and is great to have around the place. He obviously lost his place in the middle of last year, and he felt that he wasn’t going to be a regular and he needed game time.

“This move is good for Aaron, it’s good for Bohs and it’s good for us. Part of me wanted him to stay around but, from his point of view, he needs to be playing and we needed to make sure we looked after him the best way possible.”

26-year-old Barry joined Cork from Derry City last year, having spent four years with the Candystripes following a move back to Ireland from Sheffield United.