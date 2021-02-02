Ireland and Brighton striker Aaron Connolly deletes Twitter account after online abuse

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Aaron Connolly has deleted his Twitter account after receiving a barrage of social media abuse, The42 understands.

The 21-year-old Galway native was targeted after seeing his shot cleared off the line in Brighton’s recent 1-0 win over Tottenham.

According to a piece by Andy Naylor of The Atheltic, most of the abuse is understood to have come from gamblers.

It is the latest in a series of online abuse controversies in football.

Earlier this year, pundit Karen Carney chose to delete her account after receiving abuse from Leeds supporters over an opinion she offered while analysing a match for Amazon Prime.

There have also been countless incidents involving abuse of a racist nature, with Ireland U21 international Jonathan Afolabi and senior international Cyrus Christie among those targeted.

Many in football have called for a clampdown on such abuse, with Frank Lampard among those who believe social media companies must do more to tackle this issue.

Twitter had not responded to The42′s request for a comment at the time of publication.