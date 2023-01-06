Aaron Connolly completes Championship return with loan move to Hull

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND striker Aaron Connolly has joined Championship side Hull City on loan until the end of the season.

The Tigers announced the move this evening after it was reported as “more or less agreed” earlier this week. Connolly is currently on a season-long loan at Serie B club Venezia from his parent club Brighton, but will now make a return to English football after struggling to break back into the Venezia first team following an injury.

The deal for the Galway native comes ahead of ahead of Hull’s FA Cup third round meeting with Fulham on Saturday.

In a message posted on Hull City’s Twitter page, Connolly said:

“Hi, Hull fans, delighted to be here. I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow. Up the Tigers.”

