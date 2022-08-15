Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Monday 15 August 2022
Advertisement

Aaron Connolly makes Italian debut in defeat to Genoa

The Irish forward has joined Venezia of Serie B.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 15 Aug 2022, 12:17 PM
44 minutes ago 1,921 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5841085
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
File photo of Aaron Connolly.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AARON CONNOLLY YESTERDAY made his Serie B debut for Venezia as a late substitute in an opening-day defeat to Genoa. 

Connolly has moved to Italy’s second-tier on a loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion, another attempt to kickstart his career after a loan move to Middlesbrough last season underwhelmed. 

The Irish forward was one of 13 players at the club to test positive for Covid last week, meaning he missed out on a debut in the Coppa Italia against Ascoli. 

His debut instead came against Genoa in the opening league game last night: Connolly played the final nine minutes as a substitute in what proved to be a 2-1 defeat. Both sides were relegated from Serie A last season. 

Norway international Dennis Johnsen equalised midway through the second-half for Venezia, but they were beaten by Kelvin Yeboah’s 87th-minute goal. Connolly – wearing the number nine jersey – was introduced after that goal in place of Nicholas Pierini. He played off the right of a front three but couldn’t help his side find a late equaliser. 

Elsewhere in Serie B, Irish U21 international Liam Kerrigan was an unused substitute for Como in their 1-1 draw at home with Cagliari, who are also dropping down from Serie A. Kerrigan made his debut for the club a week earlier in the Coppa Italia. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Saturday evening saw Festy Ebosele make his Serie A debut as a substitute for Udinese in their defeat away to AC Milan, with former St Pat’s defender James Abankwah an unused substitute. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie