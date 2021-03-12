BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Aaron Connolly joins Ireland's growing injury list for World Cup qualifiers

The 21-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion striker is recovering after sustaining a cracked rib.

By Paul Dollery Friday 12 Mar 2021, 2:21 PM
47 minutes ago 855 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5379527
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: PA
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Aaron Connolly of Brighton & Hove Albion.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny could be forced to plan without Aaron Connolly for the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Connolly missed Brighton & Hove Albion’s defeat to Leicester City last weekend with what was reported to be a back problem.

However, manager Graham Potter revealed this afternoon that, due to a cracked rib, the 21-year-old striker won’t feature again for his club until after the international break.

It’s not yet clear if this will prevent Connolly from linking up with the Ireland squad later this month, but the news is sure to be a concern for Kenny.

The Ireland boss is already set to be missing prominent players such as Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy and James McClean.

The Boys in Green are scheduled to play Serbia in Belgrade on 24 March, before welcoming Luxembourg to Dublin on 27 March 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman, and Murray Kinsella discuss CVC’s share in the Six Nations, TV rights, Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh, and last weekend’s inter-pros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie