Aaron Connolly joins Ireland's growing injury list for World Cup qualifiers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny could be forced to plan without Aaron Connolly for the start of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Connolly missed Brighton & Hove Albion’s defeat to Leicester City last weekend with what was reported to be a back problem.

However, manager Graham Potter revealed this afternoon that, due to a cracked rib, the 21-year-old striker won’t feature again for his club until after the international break.

It’s not yet clear if this will prevent Connolly from linking up with the Ireland squad later this month, but the news is sure to be a concern for Kenny.

The Ireland boss is already set to be missing prominent players such as Darren Randolph, John Egan, James McCarthy and James McClean.

The Boys in Green are scheduled to play Serbia in Belgrade on 24 March, before welcoming Luxembourg to Dublin on 27 March

