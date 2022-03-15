Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aaron Connolly finds target as Middlesbrough climb to sixth in Championship

Callum Robinson, Chiedozie Ogbene and Will Keane also scored goals tonight.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 10:30 PM
24 minutes ago 762 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5712549
Middlesbrough's Aaron Connolly celebrates his goal.
Image: PA
Image: PA

AARON CONNOLLY HIT the net as Middlesbrough enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in the Championship.

Middlesbrough climbed to sixth in the Championship after the win at St Andrew’s to earn their first league victory away from home in 2022.

Chris Wilder’s side went ahead when Connolly curled past Neil Etheridge in the 23rd minute.

Despite Paddy McNair’s second-half penalty miss, Balogun extended the visitors’ lead and returned Middlesbrough to winning ways after failing to win in their previous two. 

Elsewhere, Callum Robinson scored the winning goal in West Brom’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

Blackburn boosted their play-off hopes thanks to a 3-1 comeback victory over struggling Derby, who had Eiran Cashin and Jason Knight in their starting XI, at Ewood Park to claim their first win in four games.

In League 1, Will Keane was on target as Wigan Athletic defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0.

Rotherham were helped to a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City with a goal from Ireland striker Chiedozie Ogbene.

