Aaron Connolly released from Millwall after short stint with Championship side

IRELAND’S AARON CONNOLLY has been released from Millwall after a short stay with the Championship outfit.

Connolly joined Millwall on a permanent deal from Sunderland in January.

The Ireland forward came up through the Brighton academy, and made his Seagulls debut from the bench in an EFL Cup tie against Barnet in 2017. He later joined Middlesbrough on loan and then made six appearances for Hull City before making his move there permanent in the summer of 2023. He scored eight goals in his first full season with The Tigers before switching to Sunderland.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to all departing for their hard work and professionalism throughout their time at Millwall and wish them the best of luck in their future careers,” the club said in a statement today.