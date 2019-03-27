This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aaron Gillane: 'The last 22 years Limerick teams couldn't win the league, that's nothing to do with us'

The Limerick forward is chasing more Croke Park glory this Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 27 Mar 2019, 7:17 PM
40 minutes ago 1,129 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4564061
Aaron Gillane will be a key figure for Limerick in Sunday's Allianz hurling league final.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Aaron Gillane will be a key figure for Limerick in Sunday's Allianz hurling league final.
Aaron Gillane will be a key figure for Limerick in Sunday's Allianz hurling league final.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

IF LIMERICK SHOWED last summer that they are not a team burdened by the baggage of the county’s painful past experiences, then 2019 does not seem likely to see them deviate from that philosophy.

Their return to the top tier of the league was gratifying, an achievement from 2018 that was obscured by their championship heroics but significant nonetheless for those inside their dressing-room.

The spring has see them hit their stride with performances like the dismantling of Kilkenny in Nowlan Park and they have a final to prepare for on Sunday at the culmination of their league campaign.

It’s 13 years since Limerick graced league final day and minds must be cast back to 1997 for their most recent triumph but such loose talk of barren spells is of scant interest to Aaron Gillane, a forward who has lit up Limerick’s displays in recent weeks.

“Once people mention Limerick now, people think about years and time gaps and stuff. I think since John (Kiely) and Paul (Kinnerk) came in, I think this is their third year and we’re taking it as this is our team for the last three years.

“The last 22 years Limerick teams couldn’t win the league, that’s nothing to do with us. We’re kind of focusing on ourselves and making our own history.

“Look it we were in (Division) 1B for long enough. We wanted to get up to 1A and really test ourselves.

“As well as that we wanted to enjoy it and make sure we were able to play against the top teams before coming into the championship. (On) Sunday there’s a national title up for grabs, we’re taking it as a huge match anyway, I’m sure Waterford are the same.

“Ten years feels like a long time and if you’re lucky, you will get to play for ten years. Once you’re playing the years tick by fairly quickly. You want to win as much as you can while you’re playing.”

Limerick are picking from a full deck of players but have undergone an alteration in their backroom team of late. Caroline Currid, lauded for her work with several All-Ireland winning sides, has departed with former Galway hurler Tony Óg Regan entering the scene as their new performance coach.

Tony Og Regan Tony Óg Regan in action for Galway in the 2012 All-Ireland final replay. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Tony is great, he’s a nice man,” says Gilliane.

“I suppose what’s great about Tony is he’s not only there to talk to, but he has the whole experience of being there and done that as well. He’s really settled in and gets on with everyone.

“I think one thing that really stood out, he did a great job with the Galway footballers. Look these things, I know Tony is great and he’ll do a great job, these things are only the one and two per cent marginal things I suppose. We kind of stick to worrying about the hurling now and see what we can do on the field more so.

“Caroline was great too. Obviously we’ll miss her, she was with us I think two or three years. Same she got on with everyone and everyone had great time for her, she was a great outlet if anything was playing on your mind or if there was anything you wanted to talk about going out playing a big match.

“There was no point going out on the field being bundled up worrying about things so I suppose Caroline just enabled us to go out and play with freedom really.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Next France coach will be chosen before World Cup says Les Bleus rugby chief, Laporte
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Presenting Percy 'lame as a duck' after Gold Cup and ruled out for the season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    'This is the kid who made me leave Arsenal' - Vieira 'blames' Fabregas for Gunners exit
    Stepping in for absent Spain boss Enrique the 'worst day' of assistant coach's career
    Man City's Jesus hits double to seal unconvincing win for Brazil
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    'Disgruntled fans have a right to protest whatever way they want'
    McGoldrick overcomes 'tough time with Ireland' to deliver man-of-the-match display
    'Paddy Power had odds on me getting hit on the head' - McCarthy unmoved by tennis ball protests
    FAI
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    Critics who say the tennis-ball protest was 'nonsense' epitomise the big problem with Irish football
    'We've always gotten the sense that power in Irish football rests in one man... That's not a healthy situation'
    Tennis balls rain down on the Aviva Stadium in anti-FAI protest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie