Limerick star Gillane hospitalised and a doubt for All-Ireland final

Aaron Gillane suffered ‘a heavy blow to his back’ in the closing stages of the win over Galway.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 10:29 PM
Aaron Gillane receives medical attention late in the game.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LIMERICK FORWARD AARON Gillane is an early doubt for the All-Ireland hurling final after taking a bruising hit in the late stages of the semi-final win over Galway.

Gillane was replaced by Pat Ryan in the 76th minute and RTÉ’s The Sunday Game reported that he was brought to hospital after what the Limerick county board described as “a heavy blow to his back”.

The Patrickswell ace will be kept overnight in a Dublin hospital for observation. 

He went down in pain following a hefty collision with Galway defender Gearoid McInerney in the latter stages of the second-half.

Although Gillane took part in the on-field celebrations following the final whistle, the Limerick Leader have reported that he felt unwell in the dressing room afterwards and was removed from Croke Park by ambulance.

Gillane’s six-point haul helped the Treaty return to their second final in three years.

John Kiely’s side will face Waterford in a repeat of the Munster final on 13 December.

 

