Aaron Jones scores four touchdowns, loses father's ashes in endzone

AARON JONES SCORED four touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday, but all he could think about was a family necklace he lost in the endzone at Lambeau Field.

The running back said the necklace was fitted with an ornament in the shape of a football, and inside he had placed the ashes of his father, who died of Covid-19 in April.

“He was really on my heart,” Jones said on the field after the game. “I scored and it fell off in the endzone so I have to go look for it… We have to find it.”

“He would be happy,” he added. “He would be like if you lose it anywhere then lose it in the endzone.”

Alvin Jones Sr. attended all his son’s home games, and would watch the Packers warm up from the endzone. Jones always made time for his dad, trotting over to where he was watching to share a quick heartfelt moment before the kick-off.

Aaron Jones gets the Packers on the board! 🧀



(via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/0EUyBeytrF — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2021

Monday’s win over the Lions was the first time the Packers played a regular-season game in front of a packed Lambeau Field crowd since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Jones scored three of his touchdowns on passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who rebounded from a subpar performance in week one’s embarrassing loss to New Orleans. Jones also rushed for a fourth score.

The loss to the Saints snapped Green Bay’s string of six straight season-opening victories, but the win over the Lions extended their home-opener win streak to nine.

Rodgers was criticized for his play in the week-one loss, but was obviously pleased with his bounceback performance.

“I just think people just like to say a lot of bullshit. It is nice to come back in here after a game like that,” Rodgers told reporters after the game.

Jones rushed 17 times for 67 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards for Green Bay, who seized control in the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Reigning NFL MVP Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four scores. He hooked up with Robert Tonyan on a 22-yard scoring play in the third quarter that gave Green Bay a 21-17 lead they would never relinquish.

Rodgers and Jones teamed up for a four-yard touchdown pass at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter. The duo connected again with just under two minutes left in the second quarter on a one-yard score.

Rogers hooked up with Jones with seven seconds left in the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Jones also scored on a one-yard run at 12:42 of the fourth. It was Jones’ second career four-touchdown game and he became Green Bay’s first running back with three touchdown catches since 1942 when Andy Uram did it against the Chicago Cardinals.

“We got the ball to our playmakers. Like this guy,” Rodgers said pointing to Jones.

“He’s such a special human. He’s been through a lot. When you watch the film, it’s just different with 33 back there. He’s a great guy to have on your team.”

Asked what advice his father would have for him now, Jones’ said: “He would say be humble, be proud.”

© – AFP, 2021

