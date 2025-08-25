Aaron Kernan joins Meath football management team

FORMER ARMAGH FOOTBALLER Aaron Kernan is set to join the Meath football management team for the 2026 season.

Kernan worked with the Sligo footballers for this year’s campaign as a coach under Tony McEntee.

Advertisement

The Smaller Fish GAA podcast revealed the news today about Kernan, who is a regular pundit for their GAA football coverage and has also been in that analysis role in recent years for the GAA+ streaming service.

Aaron Kernan has joined the Meath backroom team.



Great appointment for him and Meath 💪 — Smaller Fish (@SmallerFishGAA) August 25, 2025

Aside from his inter-county playing experience, Kernan enjoyed huge success at club level with Crossmaglen Rangers, winning three All-Irealnd senior club medals.

Meath reached the semi-final stage of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship, where they fell to a heavy defeat at the hands of Donegal.

Robbie Brennan’s side earlier in the season lost the Leinster final against Louth, but they claimed notable championship victories at the expense of Dublin, Kerry, and Galway this summer.