Dublin: 27°C Monday 18 July 2022
Ex-Derry and Shamrock Rovers midfielder McEneff set to join Perth Glory

The Derry-born midfielder is set to trade Scotland for Australia.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Jul 2022, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 1,259 Views 0 Comments
McEneff was called up to Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad for the Nations League in November 2020.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
AARON MCENEFF IS heading for Australia’s A-League after agreeing a move to Perth Glory.

The Hearts midfielder will join Perth ahead of the new A-League season in October, subject to visa approval and international clearance.

McEneff, 26, has made 36 appearances for Hearts, scoring five goals, since joining the Edinburgh outfit from Shamrock Rovers in February 2021.

The Derry native won a League of Ireland title and FAI Cup with Rovers prior to his move to Scotland, form which earned him a first international call-up from Ireland boss Stephen Kenny in November 2020.

“Aaron indicated his desire to move on if he couldn’t get more game time,” Hearts manager Robbie Nielson said.

“We have a compact squad but it’s laden with quality and nobody is guaranteed playing time, so when this transfer came up it made sense for everyone.

“Aaron has played an important part in our journey back to the top of Scottish football and he goes to Australia with our best wishes.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie