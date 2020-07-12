This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Clermont star Abendanon makes retirement U-turn to join Vannes

The English fullback will ply his trade in Pro D2 next year.

By AFP Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 1:23 PM
Harlequins Luke Northmore moves to tackle Abendanon early this year
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FORMER CLERMONT FULLBACK Nick Abendanon has signed a two-year deal with second-tier Vannes three months after saying he was retiring.

Abendanon, 33, played two Tests for England in 2007 before spending six seasons with Clermont where he won a Top 14 title and the European Challenge Cup.

In April the ex-Bath three-quarter said he would end his career because of a lack of contract offers due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The recruitment by the club of a renowned 15 by the name of Nick Abendanon, who discover on Breton ground with Vannes a new challenge to is level and his committment,” said a statement from Vannes, who also count Munster’s Darren O’Shea among their recruits.

The 2015 European Player of The Year heads to the ProD2 outfit who were eighth in the table when the campaign was declared over due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The French second-tier will also have Australia winger Henry Speight at Biarritz, Fiji fly-half Benjamin Volavola at Perpignan and ex-South Africa Sevens winger Dylan Sage at Montauban playing the competition next term.

