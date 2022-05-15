Membership : Access or Sign Up
AC Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 to sit on brink of Serie A title

Goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Sunday 15 May 2022
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AC MILAN SIT on the brink of a first Serie A title in over a decade after goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez sealed a 2-0 win over Atalanta.

Milan, who were last league champions in 2011, are five points clear of reigning champions Inter Milan who need a win at Cagliari later on Sunday to remain in the title chase with one game left next weekend.

Leao broke through after 56 minutes, picking up a Messias through ball to score between the legs of Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso, with Hernandez adding a second 19 minutes later following a brilliant solo run through the Atalanta defence.

Inter have to win at Cagliari to ensure that an enthralling title race enters a final week, with the Sardinians needing a result to avoid relegation.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are fresh from a thrilling, extra-time Italian Cup triumph over old foes Juventus on Wednesday and will be hoping to use that wave of enthusiasm in the climax to the campaign.

In Naples, Lorenzo Insigne scored on his final home game for Napoli, a 3-0 win over Genoa, meaning the north-western port side will be relegated if Cagliari beat Inter.

It was an emotional final match for Insigne at the Diego Maradona Stadium after 12 years in his hometown club. The Napoli captain will join MLS club Toronto FC as a free agent from July 1.

The 30-year-old was given a guard of honour as he walked out onto the pitch for the final time alongside his sons and was presented with gifts.

Insigne scored Napoli’s second goal from the penalty spot after an hour with Victor Osimhen and Stanislav Lobotka also on target for the third-placed southerners who return to Champions League football next season.

