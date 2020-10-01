AC Milan sign promising Norwegian striker who impressed against them in Europa League

New kid on the block: Jens Petter Hauge.

NORWEGIAN FORWARD JENS Petter Hauge has signed a five-year contract with AC Milan, a week after scoring a goal against the Italian club in the Europa League.

The 20-year-old scored FK Bodo/Glimt’s second goal in a 3-2 third qualifying round defeat by Milan at the San Siro.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Jens Petter Hauge from FK Bodo/Glimt on a permanent deal,” the club said. “The Norwegian striker has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2025.”

The deal is reported to be worth €5 million ($5.8 million).

The seven-time Champions League winners have extended the contract of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on Saturday, for one season.

But Hauge’s arrival is part of the club’s bid to bring in fresh talent as they target a return to elite European competition for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Meanwhile, Lucas Paquetá has left the club to join Lyon for €20 million.

The Brazil midfielder, 23, signed for the French club on five-year deal last night.

“He is joining us for five seasons. He already knows some of the players in our squad and we are convinced he will quickly settle in,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas before confirming the fee.

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta joined Milan from Flamengo in January last year but failed to properly settle at San Siro.

“Good luck to Lucas. He is still a good player and I told him to have full belief in his own ability,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

