BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 October 2020
Advertisement

AC Milan sign promising Norwegian striker who impressed against them in Europa League

Meanwhile, Lucas Paquetá has left the club to join Lyon.

By AFP Thursday 1 Oct 2020, 12:40 PM
1 hour ago 2,335 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5219887
New kid on the block: Jens Petter Hauge.
Image: AC Milan Twitter.
New kid on the block: Jens Petter Hauge.
New kid on the block: Jens Petter Hauge.
Image: AC Milan Twitter.

NORWEGIAN FORWARD JENS Petter Hauge has signed a five-year contract with AC Milan, a week after scoring a goal against the Italian club in the Europa League.

The 20-year-old scored FK Bodo/Glimt’s second goal in a 3-2 third qualifying round defeat by Milan at the San Siro.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Jens Petter Hauge from FK Bodo/Glimt on a permanent deal,” the club said. “The Norwegian striker has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until June 30, 2025.”

The deal is reported to be worth €5 million ($5.8 million).

The seven-time Champions League winners have extended the contract of Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who turns 39 on Saturday, for one season.

But Hauge’s arrival is part of the club’s bid to bring in fresh talent as they target a return to elite European competition for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Meanwhile, Lucas Paquetá has left the club to join Lyon for €20 million.

The Brazil midfielder, 23, signed for the French club on five-year deal last night.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He is joining us for five seasons. He already knows some of the players in our squad and we are convinced he will quickly settle in,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas before confirming the fee.

Capped 11 times by Brazil, Paqueta joined Milan from Flamengo in January last year but failed to properly settle at San Siro.

“Good luck to Lucas. He is still a good player and I told him to have full belief in his own ability,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie