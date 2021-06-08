BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Indigenous AFL great Goodes declines hall of fame invite

The Aussie Rules icon was booed by fans in the final years of his career.

By AFP Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 8:18 AM
13 minutes ago 494 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5460307
A mural of former AFL player Adam Goodes in Surry Hills, Sydney. The Sydney Swans icon polarised crowds after taking a stand against racism and was effectively booed into retirement.
Image: AAP/PA Images
A mural of former AFL player Adam Goodes in Surry Hills, Sydney. The Sydney Swans icon polarised crowds after taking a stand against racism and was effectively booed into retirement.
A mural of former AFL player Adam Goodes in Surry Hills, Sydney. The Sydney Swans icon polarised crowds after taking a stand against racism and was effectively booed into retirement.
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL great Adam Goodes has refused induction into the sport’s Hall of Fame, the AFL said today, apologising again to the Indigenous player whose career was marred by racial abuse from fans.

Goodes, who retired in 2015 after 372 matches for the Sydney Swans and twice won the AFL’s top Brownlow medal, was voted into the Hall of Fame on the first year of his eligibility.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder said Goodes had declined the offer, but had not wanted to publicise the decision before the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was planned for later this month but has been delayed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

“Adam was clear he did not want his decision to detract from the moment for the 2021 inductees,” Goyder said.

Goodes did also not publicise the reason for his decision, which Goyder said “we understand and respect”.

Goodes was subjected to repeated booing in the months leading up to his retirement — abuse seen as racially motivated and linked to an incident where he responded angrily to being called an “ape” by a young spectator.

The unhappy end to his football career and subsequent high-profile work promoting Indigenous literacy and rights was the subject of a 2019 documentary, “The Final Quarter”.

The AFL issued a formal apology to Goodes in 2019, but Goyder acknowledged Tuesday the gesture “was too late”.

“On behalf of our Commission and the AFL, I apologise unreservedly again for our failures during this period,” Goyder said.

“The treatment of Adam in his final years at AFL level drove him from football. The AFL and our game did not do enough to stand with him at the time, and call it out.”

“We hope that there will be a time in the future when Adam will want to be connected to the game again. This is a decision for Adam and Adam only and we understand and respect his choice,” Goyder said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The AFL is Australia’s most popular sport and has a long history of racist incidents targeting Aboriginal and other Indigenous players.

Earlier this year, a damning internal report identified a “toxic” culture of systemic racism at the Collingwood AFL team, one of the country’s largest sporting organisations.

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie