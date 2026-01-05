SWANSEA CITY HAVE confirmed that Ireland striker Adam Idah has suffered a hamstring injury while in training for their game against Coventry City on 26, December.
Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has already had Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen on the long-term injury list after he ruptured his cruciate, and attacking options ahead of the World Cup play-off game against Czechia on 26 March is now not as promising as Swansea’s Head Coach Vitor Matos has said he will be out until March.
“The club will make a statement about it,” Matos said.
“It’s less [of a] worry than we thought which is good, but still it will be around three months, two months and a half, out. Let’s see.”
Another Ireland blow ahead of Czechia game as Adam Idah injures hamstring
