Another Ireland blow ahead of Czechia game as Adam Idah injures hamstring

SWANSEA CITY HAVE confirmed that Ireland striker Adam Idah has suffered a hamstring injury while in training for their game against Coventry City on 26, December.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has already had Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen on the long-term injury list after he ruptured his cruciate, and attacking options ahead of the World Cup play-off game against Czechia on 26 March is now not as promising as Swansea’s Head Coach Vitor Matos has said he will be out until March.

“The club will make a statement about it,” Matos said.

“It’s less [of a] worry than we thought which is good, but still it will be around three months, two months and a half, out. Let’s see.”