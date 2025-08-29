Brendan Rodgers says Adam Idah cannot leave Celtic until replacement is found

CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers insists Swansea target Adam Idah will be going nowhere unless he is guaranteed a replacement.
The striker was absent from Celtic’s training session on Friday morning as the club’s transfer activity intensified ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Rangers.
Reports say he was already in south Wales for a medical ahead of a move worth up to £7million (€8m), while winger Yang Hyun-jun has been linked with Birmingham.
However, after seeing his calls for attacking reinforcements largely go unheeded for the vast majority of the transfer window, Rodgers took a firm stance.
“There’s interest in Adam but obviously no-one can leave here unless we get players in to replace,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.
“There’s been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go.”
Advertisement
Rodgers was stung by a scenario in January when the club sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes with about a week left of the window, and failed to replace their main goalscorer.
“I just think it’s logical and it’s common sense,” Rodgers said. “We’re really light in that area of the field.
“And I’m pretty sure there would be a number of clubs that would want some of our players, but there’s absolutely no way we can move anyone out unless we have absolute guarantees that there’s going to be people to come in to replace.”
Rodgers added: “It’s been ongoing for Yang for a little while. And I understand that when you’re a player that’s probably been mostly used as a squad player over a couple of years, there comes a point when you maybe want to move on and play.
“But I’ve been unable to do that because we’ve needed Yang here. But I also know that if he does stay, he has a contribution to make, because we need five, six wingers because of the number of games we play, the intensity that we want to play.
“But there has been interest in him. But yet again, I repeat, I can’t really do anything unless we have players in.”
Celtic are set to confirm the signing of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors after the 27-year-old trained at Lennoxtown.
Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whose transfer from Royal Antwerp was announced by Celtic on Thursday, also trained and the 24-year-old could make his debut against Rangers.
Rodgers said: “He’s obviously fit and strong and he’s been playing games so he’s ready to play if needed.
“It’s great getting him in the building, a player that we’d seen for a period of time over the last year. I like his talent and he’s got that skill set to play for Celtic. He’s an exciting player who works very, very hard.
“We have Marcelo in the building as well. He gives us that cover that we need for Kieran (Tierney) in his position.
“And I’m very hopeful that we can close the window out over the next few days with getting the signings that’s going to give us that real depth in the squad that we need.”
Celtic have been linked with a move for Anderlecht and Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg. The former Ajax and Nice player has scored five times in eight appearances this season after scoring 20 goals for club and country last term.
“There’s obviously a number of players that we’re looking at that we need to bring in, especially on the front line,” Rodgers said when asked about the 27-year-old. “But I think we’ll be busy, pretty active, over the coming days.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Brendan Rodgers says Adam Idah cannot leave Celtic until replacement is found
LAST UPDATE | 3 hrs ago
CELTIC MANAGER BRENDAN Rodgers insists Swansea target Adam Idah will be going nowhere unless he is guaranteed a replacement.
The striker was absent from Celtic’s training session on Friday morning as the club’s transfer activity intensified ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Rangers.
Reports say he was already in south Wales for a medical ahead of a move worth up to £7million (€8m), while winger Yang Hyun-jun has been linked with Birmingham.
However, after seeing his calls for attacking reinforcements largely go unheeded for the vast majority of the transfer window, Rodgers took a firm stance.
“There’s interest in Adam but obviously no-one can leave here unless we get players in to replace,” he said. “It’s as simple as that.
“There’s been negotiations and chat around it, but I have to have players in here before I can consider letting anyone go.”
Rodgers was stung by a scenario in January when the club sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes with about a week left of the window, and failed to replace their main goalscorer.
“I just think it’s logical and it’s common sense,” Rodgers said. “We’re really light in that area of the field.
“And I’m pretty sure there would be a number of clubs that would want some of our players, but there’s absolutely no way we can move anyone out unless we have absolute guarantees that there’s going to be people to come in to replace.”
Rodgers added: “It’s been ongoing for Yang for a little while. And I understand that when you’re a player that’s probably been mostly used as a squad player over a couple of years, there comes a point when you maybe want to move on and play.
“But I’ve been unable to do that because we’ve needed Yang here. But I also know that if he does stay, he has a contribution to make, because we need five, six wingers because of the number of games we play, the intensity that we want to play.
“But there has been interest in him. But yet again, I repeat, I can’t really do anything unless we have players in.”
Celtic are set to confirm the signing of Uruguayan left-back Marcelo Saracchi from Boca Juniors after the 27-year-old trained at Lennoxtown.
Belgian winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha, whose transfer from Royal Antwerp was announced by Celtic on Thursday, also trained and the 24-year-old could make his debut against Rangers.
Rodgers said: “He’s obviously fit and strong and he’s been playing games so he’s ready to play if needed.
“It’s great getting him in the building, a player that we’d seen for a period of time over the last year. I like his talent and he’s got that skill set to play for Celtic. He’s an exciting player who works very, very hard.
“We have Marcelo in the building as well. He gives us that cover that we need for Kieran (Tierney) in his position.
“And I’m very hopeful that we can close the window out over the next few days with getting the signings that’s going to give us that real depth in the squad that we need.”
Celtic have been linked with a move for Anderlecht and Denmark forward Kasper Dolberg. The former Ajax and Nice player has scored five times in eight appearances this season after scoring 20 goals for club and country last term.
“There’s obviously a number of players that we’re looking at that we need to bring in, especially on the front line,” Rodgers said when asked about the 27-year-old. “But I think we’ll be busy, pretty active, over the coming days.”
Updated at 3.21pm with Brendan Rodgers quotes.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Adam Idah On the Move Soccer