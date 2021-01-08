BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland striker Adam Idah tests positive for Covid-19

The 19-year-old Corkman is isolating but feeling well, according to Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.

By Paul Dollery Friday 8 Jan 2021, 2:17 PM
28 minutes ago 620 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5319878
Adam Idah has won five senior caps for Ireland since being given his debut by Stephen Kenny in September.
Image: PA
Image: PA

ADAM IDAH HAS been confirmed as one of the three Covid-19 cases reported by English Championship club Norwich City this afternoon.

The 19-year Republic of Ireland striker is isolating but feeling well, Norwich manager Daniel Farke revealed ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round meeting with Coventry City.

Goalkeeper Tim Krul and an unnamed member of staff also returned positive tests.

“They’ve been isolating for a few days because we tested at the beginning of the week,” Farke explained. “The most important thing is they feel well.

“Tim had some symptoms but it’s not getting worse – more like a cold. It looks quite okay. They have a blocked nose or something so it’s not too bad, but we take it seriously.

“Tim said how poorly you feel when you have it so stay disciplined and he’s spot on. They were isolated from the moment after we took the tests so no reason to be majorly concerned.”

Idah, who recently had his Norwich contract extended until June 2024, is currently sidelined by a knee injury he sustained during Ireland’s Uefa Nations League defeat to Wales in November.

The Corkman has won five senior caps for his country since being handed his debut by Stephen Kenny in the 1-1 draw with Bulgaria in September.

He and Aaron Connolly were forced to sit out the European Championship play-off against Slovakia in October after being classed as close contacts of a member of FAI staff who returned a test result which later transpired to be a false-positive.

From a total of 3,507 tests that were carried out this week, the EFL today reported 112 positive cases.

