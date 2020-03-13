This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish striker Rooney departs Salford City

The 31-year-old has agreed to join Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee, having fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

By Ben Blake Friday 13 Mar 2020, 11:42 AM
39 minutes ago 1,527 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5044961
The Dubliner scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the club.
Image: Martin Rickett
The Dubliner scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the club.
The Dubliner scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the club.
Image: Martin Rickett

ADAM ROONEY HAS left Salford City, it has been announced. 

The 31-year-old Irish striker, who scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the League Two club, has joined National League side Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee. 

Dubliner Rooney was a major coup for Salford — then playing in the National League — when he arrived from Aberdeen in July 2018. 

The former Birmingham City and Stoke City forward helped them earn promotion to the Football League via the play-offs in his first season. 

However, he has fallen out of favour with manager Graham Alexander in recent weeks.

“Striker Adam Rooney has agreed a deal to join Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee, subject to FA approval,” Salford City tweeted this morning.

Thank you for all your efforts and best of luck in the future!”

Salford City, who are owned by Manchester United’s ‘Class of ’92′ and Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, sit 10th in League Two, while Solihull Moors are seventh in the National League. 

Gary Neville tweeted: 

Tweet by @Gary Neville Source: Gary Neville/Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie