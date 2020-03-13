Irish striker Rooney departs Salford City

The Dubliner scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the club.

ADAM ROONEY HAS left Salford City, it has been announced.

The 31-year-old Irish striker, who scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for the League Two club, has joined National League side Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee.

Dubliner Rooney was a major coup for Salford — then playing in the National League — when he arrived from Aberdeen in July 2018.

The former Birmingham City and Stoke City forward helped them earn promotion to the Football League via the play-offs in his first season.

However, he has fallen out of favour with manager Graham Alexander in recent weeks.

“Striker Adam Rooney has agreed a deal to join Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee, subject to FA approval,” Salford City tweeted this morning.

"Thank you for all your efforts and best of luck in the future!"

Salford City, who are owned by Manchester United’s ‘Class of ’92′ and Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, sit 10th in League Two, while Solihull Moors are seventh in the National League.

Gary Neville tweeted:

Source: Gary Neville/Twitter

