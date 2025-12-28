Affordale Fury brushes aside big names to secure Savills Chase title

AFFORDALE FURY rallied to great effect to land Grade One honours in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

All eyes were on dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs as he made his belated seasonal bow as the 6-5 favourite, and it briefly looked as though he would enjoy a dream return in the extended three-mile contest.

Affordale Fury proved incredibly game for jockey Sam Ewing, though, having been in the front rank throughout, he was briefly headed by Galopin Des Champs turning for home, but kept finding more to edge back in front at the last.

He then had to fend off the late finish of 2024 Grand National winner I Am Maximus, who was two and a half lengths back in second, with Galopin Des Champs a further three-quarters of a length away in third.

The Noel Meade-trained Affordale Fury is now 10-1 from 50s with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

Advertisement

Jockey Jack Kennedy celebrates aboard Teahupoo after winning the Christmas Hurdle during day three of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Teahupoo stamped his authority on the staying division with a dominant performance in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, Teahupoo was trying to confirm Fairyhouse form with Ballyburn after the pair fought out a thrilling finish to last month’s Hatton’s Grace, with just a nose separating the two on that occasion.

Ballyburn was sent off the 13-8 favourite to reverse that result, and it looked as though another duel was on the cards as the duo swept by the front-running Rocky’s Diamond, but Teahupoo (5-2) was clearly travelling much the better and stretched clear when given the signal by Kennedy.

Teahupoo kept galloping all the way to the line to win by seven lengths from the staying-on Bob Olinger, who in turn was a further seven lengths clear of Ballyburn.

Elliott said, “He was good. You’d be nervous looking at him halfway through a race as he always looks like he’s going as fast as he can, but that’s the way he races.

“He’s a good horse, and the faster they wen,t the better. He can do it every way.

“Years ago, when you were looking at Big Buck’s and Inglis Drever, they always said they were behind the bridle the whole wa,y and that’s the exact same way that he races.

“He’s a great horse, and we’re lucky to have him.

“Jack was delighted and said he felt as good as ever. He didn’t do a lot when he got there! He pulls himself up, but that’s what he is.”

Asked if Teahupoo was taking his racing better this season, Elliott added, “I don’t know if he ever wasn’t taking them that well. Sometimes, we can be guilty of not letting people see these horses enough.

“You can see the cheer he got when he came in, that’s what people need to see – these good horses coming out.

“It was a big rematch with Ballyburn, and if Ballyburn had won, he would have gotten as big a reception because he’s a champion as well. We can’t forget about Bob Olinger, he’s some horse as well.”

Teahupoo is now the 7-4 favourite with Paddy Power for the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, with Bob Olinger trimmed to 10-1 from 14s to defend the title he won last year, while Ballyburn is 16-1 having previously been the 11-4 market leader.