The Irish players to watch in the 2023 AFL season

THE 2023 AUSTRALIAN Football League season gets underway on Thursday, with Richmond facing Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 8.20am Irish time.

As has been the case in recent years, there is healthy Irish representation in store.

While many of those players are considered significant losses to their respective native counties’ Gaelic football teams, they will be looking to make their mark this season Down Under.

Brisbane Lions

Brisbane have three Irish exports on their books for 2023. The most notable name to GAA fans is that of Conor McKenna.

The Eglish man returned home in 2020, and played a crucial role in Tyrone winning the 2021 All-Ireland title. Last summer was less successful for McKenna and the Red Hands, as he was twice sent off in the championship as they made a shock early exit after defeats to Derry and Armagh.

However, it was announced in recent months that he would be returning to the AFL.

The 26-year-old scored 20 goals in 79 appearances for Essendon, and will be hoping to make an impact with the Lions.

Dublin’s James Madden and Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce are also signed with the club. Madden is entering his third season in Brisbane, having made 11 appearances, while 2014 All-Ireland minor hurling winning captain Joyce arrives from St Kilda.

Advertisement

Geelong

Zach Tuohy (Laois) and Mark O’Connor (Kerry) return after helping Geelong Cats to the 2022 title.

33-year-old Tuohy has vast experience, playing 250 games in the AFL and scoring 87 goals in the process. Dingle native O’Connor is also a fixture in the Cats team.

After the highs of last year’s Grand Final win over Sydney, the pair will be hungry to have another season to remember.

Interestingly, they will be joined by Oisin Mullin for the new season. The two-time Young Footballer of the Year elected to leave Mayo and head to Australia, one year on from the initial announcement that he was changing codes.

Irish eyes will be directed upon the reigning champions in the 2023 season.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Mullin has switched sports. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Greater Western Sydney

Former Derry underage star Callum Brown is the sole Irish player on the Giants’ AFL squad. Having helped the Oak Leaf County win an Ulster minor title in 2017, Brown’s path took a different turn to many of the graduates of that squad who claimed the Anglo-Celt Cup last summer.

“I’ve had talks about going home to Derry, approaches and all that, but I still want to show I can dominate in the AFL,” Brown told The42 last August, and he will be hoping for a big year in 2023.

Meanwhile Barry O’Connor, son of former Wexford hurler George, is on the club’s second team (VFL) as he looks to bounce back after being let go by Sydney Swans in the off-season.

Adelaide

Mark Keane has returned to the AFL, after a stint at home playing with the Cork senior hurlers.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The scorer of a late, late winner to knock Kerry out of the football championship in 2020, the former Collingwood man helped Ballygiblin to the All-Ireland Junior Hurling Championship in January.

He returns to Australia, looking to build his AFL experience having played five games for Collingwood’s first team.

Hawthorn

Conor Nash signed a two-year contract extension with Hawthorn last June, having been at the club since 2017. He has played 50 times for the side, scoring 15 goals.

A former underage rugby international, the Meath man will be looking to repay Hawthorn’s faith in him.

Meanwhile, Category B rookie Fionn O’Hara will be out to make his mark.

Essendon

Cian McBride was granted special dispensation to extend his Category B Rookie status last September. The Meath native completed his third season with the Bombers in 2022, and faces what could be a make-or-break year in the sport.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!