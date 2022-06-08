Mayo's Kelly sisters join new AFLW clubs

Niamh Kelly (left) heads for champions Adelaide, while Grace links up with St Kilda.

MAYO’S KELLY SISTERS, Niamh and Grace, both have new AFLW clubs after securing trades from West Coast Eagles.

As reported by The42, Niamh joins champions Adelaide Crows, while Grace links up with St Kilda, becoming just the second and third Irishwomen ever to move clubs.

The first was their former West Coast team-mate Aisling McCarthy. The Tipperary star made the switch from Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2020 season.

Both Mayo football stars, the Kellys have opted against lining out for the Green and Red this summer. They have played AFLW in Perth since 2020, joining the inaugural Eagles side via international recruitment agency CrossCoders.

The club has paid tribute to its departing Sister Act, along with Amber Ward, who also heads for Adelaide.

“It’s been great to have Niamh and ‘Wardy’ as a part of this club, they’ve both made extremely valuable contributions to the team,” coach Michael Prior said. “We wish them all the best with their next stage.

“Their service to West Coast both on and off the field has been terrific and we’re grateful for the efforts they’ve put in across their time at the club. They’ve been valued members and know they’ve made some excellent friendships along the way.”

Source: Adelaide Crows.

“We say a massive thank you to Grace for her service to the club over the past three seasons,” Prior added on the older Kelly sister, who kicked nine goals in 23 games across three seasons.

“She’s great fun to be around and she’s been a valued contributor to our off-field culture. As well as that, what she’s given to the club in terms of her effort is fantastic.

“Thanks again to Grace and we wish her the best of luck.”

Adelaide Crows, home of another Irish player in two-time Grand Final champion Ailish Considine, welcomed former Mayo captain Niamh. Head of Women’s Football Phil Harper said the speedster will be a huge asset.

“Niamh is a quality player who will bring real speed and aggression to our team,” he noted. “She can play on a wing, but also has the capacity to play across half-back or half-forward.

“Better still, Niamh is a fantastic person and we are delighted she has chosen to play for our club after we first approached her back at the end of 2019 before she decided to go to West Coast.”

A new face to Grace the Saints 😇



Grace Kelly will call St Kilda home following a trade with West Coast.#TogetherWeRise #AFLWTrade — St Kilda FCW (@stkildafcw) June 8, 2022

Likewise, Melbourne outfit St Kilda had some kind words for their own incoming Kelly.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Grace to St Kilda,” Head of AFLW Tessie McManus said. “Grace is a hard-running player who boasts incredible pace, which she has used to great effect consistently throughout her career.

“She has the ability to greatly enhance our forward line, but has also proven her ability to play along the wing or even in the ruck.

“We look forward to welcoming Grace to RSEA Park in the coming days and are very excited to see how she will complement our list this upcoming season.”

Top o' the (afternoon) to ya! ☘️



Clara Fitzpatrick is a Saint once more, signing on as a delisted free agent today.#TogetherWeRise #AFLWTrade — St Kilda FCW (@stkildafcw) June 7, 2022

St Kilda also confirmed the return of Down ace Clara Fitzpatrick yesterday.