Celtic send Ireland U21 striker Afolabi on loan to Scottish Championship side

Jonathan Afolabi in possession for the Ireland U21s during last September's win against Armenia.

JONATHAN AFOLABI WILL spend the rest of the season with Dunfermline Athletic.

In a bid to gain senior experience, the Republic of Ireland U21 striker has joined the Scottish Championship club on loan from Celtic.

After coming through the ranks at Southampton, Afolabi signed a three-year deal with Celtic back in August. However, the Dubliner has yet to be afforded a first-team opportunity with the Scottish champions.

Having starred for the Ireland U19s during their run to the semi-finals of last year’s European Championships, Afolabi was promoted to the U21 squad by Stephen Kenny.

Dunfermline are currently in fifth place in Scotland’s second tier, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Afolabi, who turned 20 earlier this month, follows in the footsteps of Lee O’Connor by leaving Celtic on a loan move to the Scottish Championship.

O’Connor made his debut for Partick Thistle in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Arbroath.

