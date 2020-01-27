This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Celtic send Ireland U21 striker Afolabi on loan to Scottish Championship side

The 20-year-old Dubliner will hope to gain first-team experience during a spell with Dunfermline Athletic.

By Paul Dollery Monday 27 Jan 2020, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,996 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4981489
Jonathan Afolabi in possession for the Ireland U21s during last September's win against Armenia.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jonathan Afolabi in possession for the Ireland U21s during last September's win against Armenia.
Jonathan Afolabi in possession for the Ireland U21s during last September's win against Armenia.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JONATHAN AFOLABI WILL spend the rest of the season with Dunfermline Athletic.

In a bid to gain senior experience, the Republic of Ireland U21 striker has joined the Scottish Championship club on loan from Celtic.

After coming through the ranks at Southampton, Afolabi signed a three-year deal with Celtic back in August. However, the Dubliner has yet to be afforded a first-team opportunity with the Scottish champions.

Having starred for the Ireland U19s during their run to the semi-finals of last year’s European Championships, Afolabi was promoted to the U21 squad by Stephen Kenny.

Dunfermline are currently in fifth place in Scotland’s second tier, one point adrift of the play-off places.

Afolabi, who turned 20 earlier this month, follows in the footsteps of Lee O’Connor by leaving Celtic on a loan move to the Scottish Championship.

O’Connor made his debut for Partick Thistle in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Arbroath.

