Ivory Coast goalkeeping error gifts draw to Sierra Leone as Tunisia recover with 4-0 win

ALHAJI KAMARA BUNDLED the ball into the net following an astonishing goalkeeping blunder in injury time to give Sierra Leone a shock 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.

Badra Ali Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in the third added minute in an attempt to prevent a corner, only for drop it into the path of Steven Caulker who squared for substitute Kamara to score.

It was a remarkable moment and one that prevented the Ivory Coast from wrapping up qualification for the last 16 there and then.

Sangare, who has taken over the gloves at this tournament because first-choice Sylvain Gbohouo was handed a doping ban, then went off injured, leaving right-back Serge Aurier to see out the match between the posts.

Before the late drama the 2015 champions appeared to have a second win in as many games in Group E sewn up thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s second-half strike, but this result leaves them on four points and Sierra Leone on two.

The Elephants must still face holders Algeria, who were themselves in action later on Sunday at the same venue against Equatorial Guinea.

In an action-packed game, Franck Kessie had an early penalty for the Ivorians saved but Ajax star Sebastien Haller put them ahead and Musa Kamara made it 1-1 before Pepe struck.

Arsenal forward Pepe, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and captain Aurier all came into the Ivorian line-up as coach Patrice Beaumelle made three changes for this west African derby.

Zaha was coming up against Sierra Leone centre-back Caulker –- the duo played in the same England team in a friendly in Sweden in 2012 before later declaring for their current national teams.

Caulker excelled in his side’s surprise 0-0 draw with Algeria on Tuesday but could only look on as the Ivorians won a 10th-minute penalty when Zaha was brought down by Umaru Bangura.

However, goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara had been the star player against Algeria and he produced a fine stop to deny Kessie.

Haller set up Kessie for another glorious chance that was squandered before the Ajax player –- who netted 10 times in this season’s UEFA Champions League group stage –- showed him how it should be done, controlling in the box and finishing with ease.

The lively Mohamed Buya Turay came close to equalising late in the first half for the Leone Stars but they did draw level in the 55th minute.

Musa Kamara justified his inclusion in the starting line-up by controlling the ball on the edge of the area and sending a ferocious shot high into the net.

His country’s first AFCON goal since 1996 was soon trumped by Pepe’s strike, only for the bizarre late scenes that allowed the outsiders to earn a point.

Meanwhile, former Premier League forward Wahbi Khazri scored twice as Tunisia recovered from a controversial loss to Mali by hammering Mauritania 4-0 in Limbe on Sunday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The matchday 2 result threw Group F wide open with Gambia and Mali on four points, after a 1-1 draw between them earlier, and Tunisia on three with one matchday to come.

Tunisia face Gambia and Mali meet Mauritania on Thursday with the top two finishers booking second-round places and the third-placed team possibly going through as well as one of the best four in that position.

Khazri, who joined then top-flight club Sunderland in 2016 and now plays with French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, scored in each half and created another goal for Seifeddine Jaziri.

The outcome was predictable as Tunisia are 73 places above Mauritania in the world rankings and kicked off having won 12 of the 16 previous matches between them with the other four drawn.

When the countries clashed at the Arab Cup in Qatar last month, Tunisia romped to a 5-1 victory without their unavailable Europe-based stars.

Tunisia lost to Mali in matchday 1 after Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe blew for full time although there were 13 seconds of regular time and unannounced added time to play.

The 1-0 score stood as Tunisia refused to return to the pitch and resume the match, saying the players were in ice baths.

Tunisia went ahead after just four minutes in difficult conditions at the Stade Omnisport with the temperature 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) and the humidity 77 percent.

Mauritania failed to clear a cross and the ball ran loose just inside the box to Hamza Mathlouthi, who hammered it across goalkeeper Boubacar Diop and into the far corner.

Rattled after conceding so early, the Mauritanians fell further behind on nine minutes when Khazri had ample time and space to score with a low shot from close range.

Mauritania could have reduced arrears midway through the opening half when Tunisia goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said lost control of the ball after a free-kick, but Oumar Camara failed to take advantage.

The Tunisians retained the two-goal lead until half-time and then scored twice within two minutes midway through the second half to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Khazri scored again after an Ali Maaloul cross and an exchange of passes with Ghaylen Chaleli created an opening and the captain slammed the ball into the net.

He then turned provided with a perfect pass setting up Jaziri to race through the middle and push the ball wide of Diop and into the net.

Tunisia wasted a chance to score again in the final minute of regular time when a Youssef Msakni penalty rebounded off the post.

