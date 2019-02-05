This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘Age is just a number,’ says Celtic's 18-year-old star

Tim Weah has enjoyed a dream start to a loan spell in Scotland.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 12:05 AM
42 minutes ago 739 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4477010
Tim Weah (file pic).
Tim Weah (file pic).
Tim Weah (file pic).

TIMOTHY WEAH SAYS “age is just a number”, with the United States international proving that he is capable of making an impact at 18 during a productive loan spell at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain.

The highly-rated forward completed a switch to Scotland during the January transfer window.

He was allowed to head out of Ligue 1 champions PSG as they are eager to get regular game time into a player who faces fierce competition for places as part of a star-studded squad at Parc des Princes.

Weah has made an impressive start to life at Parkhead, with Brendan Rodgers using him as an impact substitute and being rewarded with three goals and assist – including one of each in a 2-0 victory over St Johnstone on Sunday.

“Age is just a number and I’m really happy to be able to come in and influence the game,” Weah said in the Daily Record after his latest eye-catching showing.

“But overall it was a team effort and it’s good to get that experience because going into other games you know what you have to do, it’s a learning experience.

“I feel ready to come in from the start but I’m happy with whatever the coach decides and I’ll try to make use of my time whether it’s 10 or 15 minutes off the bench or a whole game. It doesn’t really matter to me – I just want to help the team.

“It’s all about experience and coming into a late game where the game is tight and the other team is playing really well, you know the coach is expecting something from you.

At such a young age, it was great to have a game like that for my confidence. All credit to the team. We played 100% for the whole game.

“I am proud of the guys and I thank the coaching staff for having the confidence in me to put me on. I didn’t even realise that Odsonne [Edouard] had got injured.

“But the manager called my name and Kolo [Toure] spoke to me before I went on. He said, ‘This is your opportunity, you are a young kid but go and make a difference’.

“The gaffer then told me the same thing and that’s what I tried to do. It worked out that way and God helped me get the win. It was amazing.

“I will play wherever the coach wants me to. If he wants me to play defensive mid or centre-back, I would do it. I am just here to provide for the team.

“I have settled in really well because of the team-mates I have around me. There are no egos. I have gelled with the guys and the fans, and everyone has accepted me. The coaching staff tell me things I need to develop but it’s amazing to have this kind of support. I don’t know much about Celtic but I am getting there.

It’s just a great feeling to be accepted in this way by everyone. I have embraced the club, the atmosphere and I have a lot of love for the guys.

“They are my brothers now and I am so happy to get the experience with such an amazing club. To be out there in every game with this group of players…I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Weah is set to see out the 2018-19 campaign with Celtic and will be hoping to get his hands on major silverware in the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup before heading back to France.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Klopp calls on Liverpool to ease supporters' nerves as City gain ground
    Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo
    'Of course there will be questions' - Marco Silva admits pressure growing at Everton
    IRELAND
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    Over 1.4 million people tuned in to see Ireland's opening Six Nations game on Saturday
    ENGLAND
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    Slade or something from Stade de France? Pick your favourite try from Six Nations opening weekend
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie