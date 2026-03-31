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Computer Error

Aidan O'Brien horses mistakenly scratched from 2000 Guineas

O’Brien has won the 2000 Guineas 10 times, but has seen two strong contenders for the 2026 edition withdrawn.
1.45pm, 31 Mar 2026

AIDAN O’BRIEN SAYS says a “computer error” led to Albert Einstein and Gstaad being mistakenly scratched from the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

The much-vaunted Albert Einstein headed ante-post lists for the Rowley Mile Classic prior to his disappointing reverse in Saturday’s Gladness Stakes at the Curragh, after which the Ballydoyle handler suggested his charge could revert to sprinting but a final decision on his Newmarket participation would be made in due course.

Gstaad, winner of the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at the end of his two-year-old campaign, looked well placed to assume the position of O’Brien’s chief hope of winning an 11th 2000 Guineas after pleasing connections in a racecourse gallop at the Curragh on Sunday.

However, he too was scratched from the May 2 showpiece on Tuesday morning.

When contacted, O’Brien told the Press Association said: “It’s a computer error, we’re trying to get them back in.”

 

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