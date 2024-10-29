Advertisement
More Stories
Jan Brueghel in a previous race at the Curragh. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Freeruled out

Melbourne Cup bid must wait for Aidan O'Brien

Racing Victoria rules out colt Jan Brueghel after mandatory pre-race veterinary check.
10.03am, 29 Oct 2024
175

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S JAN Brueghel has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after failing a pre-race veterinary check.

The three-year-old, who is the reigning St Leger hero, had travelled to Australia in a bid to give the trainer his first success in the race.

However, those plans have now been scuppered as the colt cannot partake following the routine veterinary inspection that has become mandatory for all entrants.

A statement from Racing Victoria said, ‘Racing Victoria Stewards, acting on specialist veterinary advice, have today withdrawn Jan Brueghel from the entries for the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup to be run at Flemington next Tuesday, 5 November.

‘In accordance with the conditions of the race, Jan Brueghel was presented at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre in Werribee on Saturday, 26 October for compulsory CT scans of its distal limbs.

‘Reports received from an expert panel of internationally renowned equine surgeons and diagnostic imaging specialists, who reviewed Jan Brueghel’s CT scan results, indicate that the horse is currently at heightened risk of injury.

‘Following advice from RV Veterinary Services in relation to the specialist opinions from the independent imaging panel, RV Stewards ordered the withdrawal of Jan Brueghel from the Melbourne Cup on the basis that he was unsuitable to compete.’

Author
Press Association
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie