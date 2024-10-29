Melbourne Cup bid must wait for Aidan O'Brien

AIDAN O’BRIEN’S JAN Brueghel has been ruled out of the Melbourne Cup after failing a pre-race veterinary check.

The three-year-old, who is the reigning St Leger hero, had travelled to Australia in a bid to give the trainer his first success in the race.

Advertisement

However, those plans have now been scuppered as the colt cannot partake following the routine veterinary inspection that has become mandatory for all entrants.

A statement from Racing Victoria said, ‘Racing Victoria Stewards, acting on specialist veterinary advice, have today withdrawn Jan Brueghel from the entries for the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup to be run at Flemington next Tuesday, 5 November.

‘In accordance with the conditions of the race, Jan Brueghel was presented at the University of Melbourne Equine Centre in Werribee on Saturday, 26 October for compulsory CT scans of its distal limbs.

‘Reports received from an expert panel of internationally renowned equine surgeons and diagnostic imaging specialists, who reviewed Jan Brueghel’s CT scan results, indicate that the horse is currently at heightened risk of injury.

‘Following advice from RV Veterinary Services in relation to the specialist opinions from the independent imaging panel, RV Stewards ordered the withdrawal of Jan Brueghel from the Melbourne Cup on the basis that he was unsuitable to compete.’