'He has driven standards back' - Aidan O'Shea on Andy Moran in Mayo hotseat

DESPITE THE 97 championship appearances, the 17 seasons paid down and the lifetime of devotion, Aidan O’Shea would always get a little uneasy about getting the off-season call from management.

When it’s a new manager, it gets edgy. When it’s someone you soldiered with and might wish to put his own stamp on things, then it’s fair to say that he might have felt things were in the balance.

But when Andy Moran called, it was all that O’Shea might have hoped and expected. It was the same Andy Moran who fizzed around the place full of vim as a player and filling others with confidence.

“His energy is massive in all walks of life; business and family. Any time you meet Andy he is in good form and he’s infectious,” says O’Shea.

“It’s been really good. He said things pretty straightforward when we met, that things haven’t been where they should be over the last number of years and there is a huge opportunity there.

“He has driven standards back to a level that we had let slip a bit in Mayo.”

Mayo manager Andy Moran. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

When they were teammates, O’Shea might not have had Moran labelled as a manager.

A coach for sure, but still who among us can pick out a prospective manager?

“I would say as a manager, I am not sure, but he was definitely going to be involved in coaching. He would always have talked about coaching to me as he was getting to the latter stages of his career,” says O’Shea.

“He was big into soccer when he was younger and into things about soccer tactics and applying them to Gaelic football. I knew he would be involved.”

Ruislip

Having made his debut in New York, Aidan O’Shea will be starting his 18th championship campaign in McGovern Park, Ruislip this Saturday.

If selected against London, it will be his 98th championship match. The record holder of appearances belongs to Stephen Cluxton who played 128 times, with his career beginning eight years prior to O’Shea, and, barring a break or two, only finished last year.

The kind of longevity the Mayo man has, turning 36 in June, is highly unusual for a big man.

In January, his family grew when he and wife Kristin had a daughter, Romee, a sister for O’Shea’s daughter Caragh.

All of a sudden, a few realisations smacked him.

Aidan O'Shea. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“You would have some considerations there, you are leaving the house a lot and a newborn in the house,” said O’Shea.

Advertisement

“I was conscious of that, if there was any doubt about wanting to play. There were lifestyle things from previous years that I didn’t have to think about but we chatted at home with Kris and the support I get at home from both sides, my in-laws and my own family helps so that I can still play football.”

O’Shea is part of a wave of footballers that came into county panels just as gym programmes were being introduced across all county teams.

Soon, what seemed like gaining an edge became compulsory.

And from then, it became compulsory all through the calendar year.

Aidan O'Shea in action for Mayo against Roscommon's Eoin McCormack. Andrew Paton / INPHO Andrew Paton / INPHO / INPHO

As a result, you still have men like O’Shea, Michael Murphy and Paul Conroy playing into the mid-to-late 30s.

“I would have thought at this age that my body wouldn’t have held up, looking at intercounty careers when I was a young fella or even during my career,” he reflects.

“But delighted to be able to still do it. I’m still in good shape and injury-free.

“Then when Andy got the job, you are waiting for the call. When it does come, you are hoping it is a positive one. I was delighted when he said he wanted me to be part of it and involved.”

What does it take to still be going strong at this stage?

“It’s a combination. I have been lucky. It’s a contact sport and I haven’t had too many significant injuries that put me out for a period of time.

“That’s unusual. On the flipside, despite what people would have thought earlier in my career, I was quite diligent and disciplined and probably set myself up to prepare myself as best I can.

Aidan O'Shea is still getting it done on his 90th appearance in the Championship. Mayo are level



📺 Watch on @RTEOne and @RTEplayer



📻 Commentary on @RTERadio https://t.co/fTWa53I9yS



📱Updates https://t.co/DxImOvzDw2 pic.twitter.com/l6Elp1T9p1 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 16, 2024

“And then among the people that want to play the sport at 100%, I don’t think you’re ever going to be 100% as an inter-county footballer or hurler. It’s a bit of a mindset. You have to grind through stuff and there’s plenty of times that has been the case as well.”

Desire

And above everything, you need the desire. He’s never wanted for that.

“It’s funny. I know players sometimes struggle with that desire, but it is not something that I would ever have flickering or gone away, or waned in any way.

“Playing for Mayo has been unbelievable. Something I have always wanted to do and maybe as you get older you are appreciating those years. The desire to play is maybe stronger than ever.”

*****

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here