Garryowen and Young Munster look to build upon superb starts while Con must arrest early slide

Conor Hayes will be looking for his third try in as many games this weekend.

Conor Hayes will be looking for his third try in as many games this weekend.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: Saturday, October 16

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated -

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF (3rd) v CORK CONSTITUTION (7th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WW; Cork Constitution: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: David Hawkshaw 22; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 11; Tries: Duncan Williams, Barry Galvin 1 each

YOU WOULD HAVE gotten long odds on Cork Constitution being in the seventh place after two rounds. With their attack yet to fire, two losing bonus points were the only consolation.

Having the Stateside trio of Conor Kindregan, John Poland and Tomás Quinlan back from playing Major League Rugby is a big boost, as it is their recent run of results against Clontarf.

Con have won their last four games against ‘Tarf, including the 2019 final, but on current form, you would have to favour Andy Wood’s men. Especially if Tony Ryan and company get on top up front.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (6th) v BALLYNAHINCH (8th), College Park

Ballynahinch's Kyle McCall warming up for Ulster during pre-season. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LW; Ballynahinch: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Mick O’Kennedy 14; Tries: Mark Nicholson 2; Ballynahinch: Points: Chris Gibson, Greg Hutley 5 each; Tries: Chris Gibson 1

Dublin University and Ballynahinch would have to go some to match the fireworks they produced when they last met in the capital, the Co. Down side winning 35-34 back in November 2019.

Future internationals Ryan Baird and Robert Baloucoune carved it up, the latter scoring a hat-trick of tries. Trinity have a new cult hero in prop Giuseppe Coyne, he of the Dudley Cup-winning chip-and-chase heroics.

With back-to-back losses and just one try in two matches, ‘Hinch could do with a timely lift. They have the players to achieve that, most notably tighthead Kyle McCall who is now also part of their coaching group.

GARRYOWEN (1st) v UCD (10th), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WW; UCD: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 22; Tries: Liam Coombes, Colm Quilligan 2 each; UCD: Points: Jack Ringrose, David Heavey 5 each; Tries: Jack Ringrose, David Heavey 1 each

Contrasting fortunes for these sides across the first fortnight. Garryowen have a real pep in their step, hitting top spot as the division’s leading scorers and with their players also making an impact for Munster.

Munster Academy scrum half Paddy Patterson will be back in UCD colours, released for some game-time as the students look to bounce back from a couple of disappointing performances.

UCD head coach Kevin Croke has also added Luke Maloney, James Moriarty and Jamie Murphy to the back-line, with Alec Byrne, Sean O’Brien and lynchpin number eight Ronan Foley returning to the pack.

UCC (9th) v LANSDOWNE (4th), the Mardyke

Corey Reid scores a try for Lansdowne against Con. Source: Ben Brady/INPHO

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LL; Lansdowne: WW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Rob Hedderman, Darragh French 8 each; Tries: Richard Thompson, Louis Bruce, Matthew Bowen 1 each; Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 14; Tries: Mark Boyle 2

Lansdowne won both fixtures by the minimum margin when they faced UCC in 2019/20. They give Michael Silvester his debut on the left wing after he pulled up during the warm-up at Terenure last week.

Charlie Tector is rewarded for his 14-point salvo with another start at out-half, while Frank and Jamie Kavanagh will both start in the front row. Greg McGrath steps up to the Connacht bench.

UCC showed a good deal of resilience against Garryowen, scoring last through returning winger Matthew Bowen. If they have John Hodnett and Cian Bohane on board again, the students should test Lansdowne’s early-season momentum.

YOUNG MUNSTER (2nd) v TERENURE COLLEGE (5th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WW; Terenure College: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Evan Cusack 23; Tries: Conor Hayes 2; Terenure College: Points: James Thornton 20; Tries: Stephen O’Neill, Craig Adams 2 each

John Foley and Fintan Coleman are promoted from the bench to start in Young Munster’s back row, as they welcome Terenure College to Tom Clifford Park for the first time in three years.

Cookies winger Conor Hayes is chasing his third try in as many games, as are Terenure duo Stephen O’Neill and Craig Adams who feature in a side showing five changes from last Saturday’s 39-26 loss to Lansdowne.

Peter Sylvester and experienced winger Sam Coghlan Murray come into the back-line, while former Garryowen tighthead Andy Keating, Levi Vaughan and Michael Melia will start up front in Greenfields.

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE (9th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (8th), Rifle Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Banbridge: LL; St. Mary’s College: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Banbridge: Points: Adam Doherty 15; Tries: Adam Doherty, Robin Sinton 1 each; St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Dean 15; Tries: Niall Hurley, Conor Corcoran, Richie Halpin, Mark Fogarty 1 each

After leaking five tries to Shannon, a number of them self-inflicted, second-from-bottom Banbridge are hoping to arrest that trend of being their own worst enemy.

Bann head coach Mark McDowell explained: “We need to do more work on the attacking side, to try to retain control for that little bit longer and therefore increase pressure on the opposition rather than what we’re doing at the moment, which is putting pressure on ourselves.”

St. Mary’s, their round three visitors, were narrow 24-22 winners on their last trip to Rifle Park. A first victory of the current campaign is there for the taking for either side tomorrow.

CITY OF ARMAGH (2nd) v SHANNON (4th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: WW; Shannon: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 25; Tries: Shea O’Brien 2; Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 14; Tries: Aran Hehir, Jamie McGarry, Ikem Ugwueru, Jordan Prenderville, Jack O’Donnell, Alan Flannery, Aran Hehir, Daniel Okeke 1 each

It has been a business-like start from City of Armagh, beating Banbridge by 10 points and Old Belvedere by 14. Home advantage could prove important again when they host Shannon.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Armagh head coach Chris Parker said: “Having such a large and vociferous support really helped the squad last week. We still have areas to improve on and we’ll have to raise our game against an impressive Shannon side.”

Shannon have a potent back-three, with Jamie McGarry, Ikem Ugwueru and Jack O’Donnell all touching down in the first two rounds. Armagh’s pacy centre Shea O’Brien has two tries in two games.

HIGHFIELD (1st) v NAAS (5th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WW; Naas: LW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: James Taylor 23; Tries: Miah Cronin, Paul Stack 2 each; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 31; Tries: Bryan Croke, Peter Osborne 2 each

Highfield’s first game against Naas in two years will be livestreamed on YouTube. It will give greater exposure to their dynamic back row of Miah Cronin, Ronan O’Sullivan and new signing Ryan Murphy.

One of the Cork club’s other newcomers, out-half James Taylor, will be eager to curb the influence of Naas’ prolific full-back and captain Peter Osborne, who starred with 26 points last week against Malone.

An absent Fionn Higgins is replaced by Sam Cahill on Naas’ left wing tomorrow. Paul Monahan and Leinster-capped prop Adam Coyle got the plaudits for their efforts up front in round two, and the Cobras will need more of the same on Leeside.

OLD BELVEDERE (7th) v MALONE (6th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WL; Malone: WL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Justin Leonard 19; Tries: Billy O’Hora, Paddy Dowling, James McKeown 1 each; Malone: Points: Rory Campbell 24; Tries: Dave Cave, Claytan Milligan, Aaron Sexton, Sean Lynch, David McMaster, Stewart McKendrick 1 each

Old Belvedere’s clash with Malone will also be available watch live on the club’s YouTube channel. The teams are only separated by points difference in the table, following an up-and-down first fortnight.

Belvedere freshen up their line-up with four changes in all. Former Trinity and Clontarf winger Ariel Robles, Briain Leonard and forwards Ryan McMahon and Jack Breen are all handed starts.

Malone were not far off winning at ‘Belvo in November 2019, losing out 26-21. They could turn that result around if they can show greater composure this week and get the best out of Ulster’s Aaron Sexton.

OLD WESLEY (3rd) v NAVAN (10th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WW; Navan: LL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Josh Miller 18; Tries: Alastair Hoban, Jack Costigan, Eoin Deegan, James O’Donovan, JJ O’Dea 1 each; Navan: Points: Liam McLoughlin 14; Tries: Sean McEntagart, Evan Dixon, Jack Nelson, Hardus van Eeden 1 each

Old Wesley had two big winning margins against Navan in 2019/20, but the Meath men – with new Kiwi hooker Jack Nelson impressing – are capable of ensuring this YouTube-live streamed contest is much closer.

Wesley showed their battling qualities to edge out St. Mary’s 20-18, aided by a barnstorming display from Ireland Club XV lock JJ O’Dea, who hails from Navan and first came to prominence in their underage ranks.

It should be an extra special occasion for Old Wesley President Nigel Poff and his Navan counterpart Rosi Meegan, as Nigel’s son David plays in the centre for Wesley, while Rosi’s son Ronan is part of the Navan squad.

DIVISION 2A:

UL Bohemians v Cashel, UL Arena, tonight, 8pm

Ballymena v Old Crescent, Eaton Park

Buccaneers v Nenagh Ormond, Dubarry Park

Queen’s University v Dolphin, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys v MU Barnhall, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins v Ballina, Deramore Park

Galwegians v Blackrock College, Crowley Park

Greystones v Galway Corinthians, Dr Hickey Park

Sligo v Malahide, Hamilton Park

Wanderers v Dungannon, Aviva Stadium main pitch

DIVISION 2C: