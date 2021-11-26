Garryowen and Lansdowne clash in top four as they aim to keep pace with Clontarf

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE: Saturday, November 27

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated -

DIVISION 1A:

UCD (8th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (6th), Belfield Bowl, tonight, 8pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LLLWWL; Terenure College: WLLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: James Tarrant 46; Tries: Paddy Patterson 3; Terenure College: Points: Caolan Dooley 25; Tries: Craig Adams 4

ALEX O’GRADY, BEN Brownlee and Tim Corkery have been brought into the UCD back-line for tonight’s visit of Terenure College, who are hunting for their third league victory in a row.

Richie Bergin and Jonathan Fish have also been added to the students’ tight five, as they try to recapture the sort of form that saw them do the double over Terenure in 2019/20, winning 30-20 at home and 21-16 away.

Having beaten Dublin University and Garryowen, ‘Nure’s tails are up. Jake Swaine returns to a back-line marshalled by the experienced Cathal Marsh and Alan Bennie, while Jordan Coghlan resumes at number 8 and Luke Clohessy reverts to the second row.

BALLYNAHINCH (10th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (5th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: LLLLLL; Cork Constitution: LLLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Greg Hutley 24; Tries: Chris Gibson, Greg Hutley, Marcus Rea, Aaron Cairns, James Simpson, Conor McAuley, Shane Ball, Kyle McCall 1 each; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 43; Tries: Greg Higgins 3

Cork Constitution have the top four in their sights after stringing together a hat-trick of wins. A great example of Con’s strength in depth is the battle at scrum half between Duncan Williams, Gerry Hurley and John Poland.

Ballynahinch gave the Leesiders a tough outing in the corresponding fixture in 2020, and they will be hoping to create more opportunities out wide for Aaron Cairns and Yasser Omar, a two-time Ulster Schools Senior Cup winner with RBAI.

Cork Con captain Aidan Moynihan commented: “There are six or seven teams pushing for the top four, it’s so competitive this year. It’s going to go right down to the wire and it’s developing into another fantastic league.”

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (7th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (3rd), College Park

Trinity and Munsters in action in 2018. Source: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LWWLLW; Young Munster: WWWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Mick O’Kennedy 31; Tries: Mark Nicholson, Louis O’Reilly 2 each; Young Munster: Points: Evan Cusack 60; Tries: Conor Hayes 7

A huge encounter here, with Dublin University having some extra pep in their step following their last-gasp heroics against Lansdowne. They lost twice to Young Munster in 2019/20 and are out for revenge.

Leinster prop Thomas Clarkson had a successful return from a hamstring injury last week, coming off the bench for the students. His presence in the travelling squad would be a massive boost.

There are four personnel changes to the Young Munster team that lost 33-17 to Clontarf. Adam Maher, Luke Fitzgerald and Craig O’Hanlon are part of a rejigged back-line, while Sean Rigney is reunited with Tom Goggin at lock.

GARRYOWEN (4th) v LANSDOWNE (2nd), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WWWWLL; Lansdowne: WWWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 43; Tries: Bryan Fitzgerald, Pat O’Toole, Colm Quilligan 3 each; Lansdowne: Points: Charlie Tector 34; Tries: Cormac Foley 4

Twenty-year-old Munster Academy prop Mark Donnelly will get more game-time for Garryowen this weekend. He starts at loosehead, with fellow forwards Dylan Murphy and Tim Ferguson the only changes.

Light Blues boss Mike Sherry has kept faith with the back-line from last week’s 25-13 loss at Terenure. Notably, Connacht’s Peter Sullivan has been released to start on the left wing for Lansdowne.

Eamonn Mills, a try scorer against Trinity, and Sean Galvin also come into the Dubliners’ back-line. James Kenny takes over from Cormac Foley at scrum half, and Andy Marks fills in for Paul Kiernan in midfield.

UCC (9th) v CLONTARF (1st), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LLLLLW; Clontarf: WWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Matthew Bowen 27; Tries: Matthew Bowen 5; Clontarf: Points: Dylan Donnellan 40; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 8

The goal for UCC is to back up last week’s tenacious performance which saw them break their duck away to Ballynahinch. Clontarf come calling as the new league leaders, after winning at Young Munster.

If ‘Tarf’s maul is firing on all cylinders again, it will take some stopping. Hooker Dylan Donnellan is top of the try scoring charts with eight, but the students will aim to stop him in his tracks.

UCC assistant coach Cian Bohane commented: “For us this weekend, it’s very much just going to be about bringing as much physicality as we possibly can to the game. Focus on performance and winning every battle we’re involved in.”

DIVISION 1B:

BANBRIDGE (10th) v HIGHFIELD (1st), Rifle Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Banbridge: LLLLLL; Highfield: WWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Banbridge: Points: Adam Doherty 40; Tries: Peter Cromie, Conor Field 2 each; Highfield: Points: James Taylor 33; Tries: Miah Cronin 5

Bottom side Banbridge will have it all to to do when unbeaten leaders Highfield pay them a visit. There was an explosion of points the last time the teams faced off, with ten tries scored.

Bann head coach Mark McDowell commented: “Highfield have a very big pack so at the very least we’ll have to match the physicality that we showed against Malone. Our set piece has been one of our brightest points this year.”

Highfield are without their leading try scorer Miah Cronin (5 tries) this weekend. Eddie Earle comes into the back row with Ryan Murphy moving to number 8. There are also starts for Shane O’Riordan at full-back and Daragh Fitzgerald at tighthead.

CITY OF ARMAGH (4th) v MALONE (8th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: WWWLLW; Malone: WLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 60; Tries: Andrew Willis 4; Malone: Points: Rory Campbell 44; Tries: Andy Bryans, Aaron Sexton 3 each

Both City of Armagh and Malone returned to winning ways last Saturday, showing encouraging signs heading into this provincial derby. Ulster’s Aaron Sexton touched down twice for Malone, the first one from a kick through.

The Cregagh Red Sox lost twice to Armagh in 2019/20, including a 22-20 reversal in the corresponding fixture. Armagh winger Andrew Willis grabbed a brace of tries against Naas, taking his club record to 55 AIL tries.

Armagh boss Chris Parker commented: “It was encouraging to see a reaction from the team after our below-par performance against Navan. AIL wins on the road are hard to come by, particularly in Naas. It sets us up well for tomorrow’s derby.”

OLD BELVEDERE (7th) v OLD WESLEY (2nd), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLWLLL; Old Wesley: WWWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Justin Leonard 42; Tries: James McKeown 5; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 29; Tries: Alastair Hoban, Nathan Randles, Tommy O’Callaghan 2 each

The Dublin 4 derby, live streamed on Old Wesley’s YouTube page, will see Old Belvedere looking to end a three-match losing streak. The last two have been narrow ones against Highfield and St. Mary’s College.

There are two personnel changes to the Belvedere team from the Mary’s match, as Ariel Robles and Dean Moore return on the wing and at lock respectively. Fionn McWey shifts to openside flanker.

It was one win apiece when these sides met in 2019, Wesley triumphing 11-10 at Ollie Campbell Park. Scrum half Ben Murphy is hoping to get a run of games for Wesley after returning last week against Highfield.

SHANNON (5th) v NAAS (6th), Thomond Park back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWLWLD; Naas: LWLLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 29; Tries: Daniel Okeke, Jake Flannery, Ikem Ugwueru, Killian Dineen 2 each; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 67; Tries: Bryan Croke 4

Shannon return to action after their trip to Navan turned into a Covid-19 cancellation. They are aiming to build momentum heading into the Christmas break, with three points separating them from the top four.

Speaking about playing for the club, Munster Academy back rower Daniel Okeke said: “It’s been good, happy to get my first start there against Old Belvedere. Playing AIL helps with our development, it’s a tough league.”

Naas, who lost 18-17 at Armagh last week, have top try scorer Bryan Croke (4 tries) back at out-half. Newbridge native Jack Barry slots in at loosehead prop and Paulie Tolofua will provide plenty of grunt off the back of the scrum.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (3rd) v NAVAN (9th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LLWWWW; Navan: LLLWWD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Dean 47; Tries: Matt Timmons, Myles Carey 3 each; Navan: Points: Mark Farrell 17; Tries: Paddy Fox, Evan Dixon 3 each

St. Mary’s College, who are now up to third place, will be live streaming their clash with Navan on their YouTube channel. Steven Hennessy’s young side are chasing their fourth win in a row.

Navan’s league position of ninth belies how well they have been playing of late. They beat Banbridge and Armagh before last week’s cancelled fixture, with full-back Paddy Fox scoring three tries in his last three appearances.

The visitors will have to curb the influence of Mary’s midfield axis of Conor Dean, Mick O’Gara and Myles Carey. Dean has 47 points to his name, while centres O’Gara and Carey have contributed five tries between them.

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena v Nenagh Ormond, Eaton Park

Buccaneers v Rainey Old Boys, Dubarry Park

Dolphin v MU Barnhall, Musgrave Park

Old Crescent v Cashel, Takumi Park

Queen’s University v UL Bohemians, Dub Lane

DIVISION 2B:

Dungannon v Ballina, Stevenson Park

Galwegians v Greystones, Crowley Park

Malahide v Galway Corinthians, Estuary Road

Sligo v Belfast Harlequins, Hamilton Park

Wanderers v Blackrock College, Merrion Road

DIVISION 2C: