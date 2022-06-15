Fearing 'the worst' at seeing brother's injury with Armagh and AFLW interest in talented sister

ARMAGH LGFA STAR Aimee Mackin says she’s “not sure” what her sister — and fellow team-mate — Bláithín has decided regarding reports of an offer to play in the AFLW.

The42 understands that the younger of the two sisters is set to join the Melbourne club after a number of clubs expressed interest in the versatile footballer. Dublin star Sinéad Goldrick is a key player for the Dees while Lauren Magee was also on the books with Melbourne, before recently returning to Ireland.

Aimee has spoken in the past about how her focus is on playing exclusively for Armagh at the moment, and reiterated her position when speaking again yesterday.

“I don’t really know to be honest,” she replied when asked about her sister’s link with the AFLW.

“I’d have to have her here to answer the question about her. I’m not sure what she has decided on.”

With the Ulster title already secured, the Armagh Ladies will begin their All-Ireland championship series this weekend with a crunch battle against defending champions Meath. The sides also met in last year’s championship campaign, where the Royals stunned the Orchard County to advance to the semi-finals on their way to an incredible All-Ireland triumph.

Mackin insists that Sunday’s meeting in Longford’s Glennon Brothers’ Pearse Park is not a revenge mission, and commends Meath for setting a new benchmark in Ladies Football.

“It will be a tough match,” she adds. “We know how they play, we know how they play.”

The 2022 season has also been a progressive one for the Armagh men’s football team. A powerful display against Donegal at the weekend has secured them a safe passage to the All-Ireland quarter-final, with Mackin’s brothers contributing to their impressive run of form.

Unfortunately, Ciarán Mackin has been forced to withdraw from the Armagh squad due to an eye injury. His brother Connaire missed the Donegal game after he was stretchered off during their previous victory against Tyrone. Aimee recalls the worrying sight of her brother receiving treatment on the pitch.

“He took a big knock,” Mackin explains when asked about her brother’s condition. “It will take wee while for him to get better. It was a knock to the head. As usual, you have to be very cautious. Hopefully he’ll be back.

“That was the hardest part. We were all there sitting together, and it was the not knowing. We saw the physios and doctors from both benches at him, and they looked like they were panicking too.

“When you don’t know what is going on it makes it worse, and you think the worst. I know mum and dad were able to get into the changing rooms after. He was up talking at that stage. He did get knocked out. It’s never good. He’s alright now, resting up and in better form after the weekend.

“It’s definitely harder watching. You have no influence at all. I’d take playing over watching any day.

“The last few weeks have definitely been exciting. The Ulster final, my family’s’ nerves were wrecked. Again against Tyrone, more nerves. Both teams are doing well, long may it continue.”

