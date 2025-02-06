Ireland teenager Aimee Maguire suspended from bowling in international cricket

IRELAND TEENAGER AIMEE Maguire has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

The International Cricket Council [ICC] confirmed the ban this morning after an independent assessment confirmed that the left-arm spinner uses an illegal bowling action.

Maguire was first reported by match officials for a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international of the ICC Women’s Championship series against India in Rajkot on 10 January.

The 18-year-old subsequently underwent a bowling assessment at the ICC Accredited testing centre in Loughborough, United Kingdom, on 21 January. There, it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in Maguire’s bowling action exceeds the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

“In accordance with clause 6.1 of the regulations, Aimee is immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket,” an ICC statement reads. “Her suspension will remain in effect until she undergoes a re-assessment of her bowling action which confirms that she can bowl with a legal action.”

Cricket Ireland declared its full support for Maguire after the report was lodged last month.

“The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come,” said Graeme West, Director of High Performance at Cricket Ireland.

“The experience and expertise that we possess within our high performance coaching and support services at Cricket Ireland, will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme.”

Maguire made her international debut in 2023 and has earned 20 caps, taking 25 wickets across formats.