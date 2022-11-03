Dublin camogie boss exit 'definitely disappointing and a surprise from a player’s perspective'

18 MONTHS AFTER Dublin confirmed the appointment of Adrian O’Sullivan as senior camogie manager, the Limerick native announced on social media he had made a decision to leave the role.

O’Sullivan, who took over from Cuala’s John Treacy in January of 2021, steered the Dubs into the All-Ireland quarter-finals this year. The move to stand down two years into a three-year term was a surprise to many, including players like Aisling Maher.

“Yes. Safe to say,” says the 2022 All-Star nominee when asked did the news come as a shock.

“From my understanding, any conversation I had with Adrian, he was intent to stay in and plans were in place for the coming year.

“Look, people have their own stuff going on. He has his own life to worry about.

“Obviously, we forget in Gaelic games everybody who works in management and playing is in a voluntary position. Sometimes life gets in the way.

“Ultimately you have to respect his decision if he wasn’t able to continue to be involved but definitely disappointing and a surprise from a player’s perspective.”

Tipperary All-Ireland winner senior hurling winner Paul Kelly has been appointed the new boss. Maher is excited by the arrival of the Mullinahone native but maintains that this current group need continuity.

“Delighted. Obviously, Adrian stepping down was a surprise to us. He came in on a three-year contract and really only did 18 months of it.

“Look, continuity is hugely important to us in Dublin camogie. We have had so much change in management over the past few years. It is always disappointing to have a new management come in.

“But given that had to happen, Paul and his management team have an excellent CV and they seem really interested in coming in and getting the best out of Dublin camogie.”

In a radio interview on RTÉ’s Game On, O’Sullivan said the application of rules in camogie was a factor in his decision to step away.

“I found myself getting very frustrated with that,” he said.

“I was left at a crossroads. Do I adjust my whole coaching ethos specifically for camogie, or do I stick to my principles and where I want to develop as a coach?

“That’s what it came down to.”

This conversation is familiar ground for Maher. A number of years ago, camogie reached a crossroads. A clamour for change swelled among players. That process is slow but it is happening.

“Rules can be frustrating for me as a player as well but I never walked away from the game because of it,” she says.

“Maybe I’m on a slightly different level in that regard.

“To be honest, I’m not entirely sure why Adrian decided to walk away. I’ve no doubt the rules were frustrating for him as they are for many people. I do think camogie has made steps in previous years.

“We’ve looked at the rule about players coming together and moved towards it being looser and trying to move towards allowing more physically.

“I do think camogie are trying to progress that way. I don’t think it is perfect. Refs, players and coaches will agree it is still quite subjective.

“The biggest issue is the lack of consistency but I don’t doubt that is as frustrating for referees and match officials as it is for players. Like anything, it is very difficult to fix these things the first time around.”

Meanwhile, Maher and St Vincent’s are preparing for a Leinster club championship clash with Thomastown after their county final victory over Na Fianna six weeks ago.

The star forward hit 0-12 that day as they clinched a seven-point victory. In the aftermath of the final, the team paid tribute to Brian Mullins.

One of the most influential players in the history of the club and county, Mullins passed away after a short illness that afternoon.

“We got the news on the way to the game that unfortunately Brian had passed away. Anyone of Brian’s standing is going to have a huge impact on a club and a county,” Maher says.

“It was very much at the forefront of our mind going out and playing that match. What he would want is for us to represent the club to the standard he did and play with the dedication and commitment he always had.

“In some ways, it was a nice thing to be able to pay tribute to him and his family.

“I spoke to Nathan his son after the game and I know he was grateful for us keeping him in our thoughts and going out with that dedication to him.”

Aisling Maher was speaking at the launch of this year’s AIB Camogie All-Ireland Club Championships and the AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships.