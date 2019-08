AJAX FORWARD KASPER Dolberg has completed a €20m move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie outfit in 2016, made over a century of appearances for the club and was a member of the squad that claimed a domestic double last season.

A Denmark international, he has also won 13 caps for his country and scored three goals.

More to follow

