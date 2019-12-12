This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Xavi's Al-Sadd see off part-time minnows to close in on showdown with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side are awaiting the winners of Al-Sadd’s meeting with Monterrey this weekend.

By AFP Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 9:33 AM
https://the42.ie/4929558
Al-Sadd head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

QATAR’S AL-SADD DEFEATED Hienghene Sport 3-1 after extra-time on Wednesday, shattering the New Caledonian part-timers’ dreams of facing Liverpool in the Club World Cup.

Al-Sadd, coached by Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez, will now face Mexico’s Monterrey, the Concacaf Champions League winners, on Saturday.

Whoever emerges from that match will then be able to look forward to a plum semi-final against European champions Liverpool on 18 December.

“We had many chances to score. They didn’t look like scoring in the second half apart from early on,” Xavi told the BBC. “We suffered too much, we did more than them but we missed too many chances.”

Algerian star Baghdad Bounedjah gave the Qataris the lead after 26 minutes, before Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif had a goal ruled out for offside.

Amy Roine levelled for the Pacific Islanders in the first minute of the second half after a VAR review.

The game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, before the greater fitness of the home side came to the fore with a Abdelkarim Hassan free-kick and Pedro Miguel Correia sealing the win.

© – AFP, 2019 

