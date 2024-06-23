Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alan Hansen (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
good news

Liverpool great Alan Hansen leaves hospital after ‘serious’ illness

His family released a statement on Sunday thanking fans for their support.
3.30pm, 23 Jun 2024
874
2

FORMER SCOTLAND AND Liverpool defender Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital.

A statement from the Reds a fortnight ago said Hansen was “seriously ill”, but he is on the mend and will now continue his recovery at home.

His family released a statement on Sunday thanking fans for their support.

It read: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery. Thank you.”

Earlier in the week, Graeme Souness offered a positive update on Hansen’s condition.

He told talkSPORT: “I spoke to him and he sounded fabulous so I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery.

“He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me.

“He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     